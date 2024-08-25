Masked Baron Mortis in Squad Busters: Design, cost, and more

Masked Baron Mortis in Squad Busters is the new skin and can be applied as a cosmetic to give the character a new appearance without affecting the gameplay. Notably, only the players who have unlocked Mortis can purchase the new skin. Mortis originates from Brawl Stars and can be unlocked from Arena 4 onwards.

For those curious, this article highlights the newly released Masked Baron Mortis in Squad Busters.

Everything you need to know about Masked Baron Mortis in Squad Busters

The Barren Mask skin is the first unlockable skin of Mortis.

Design

As opposed to the default Mortis skin, which is very dark in color, Masked Baron Mortis is mostly white, with some traces of gold. The default Mortis has purple eyes with yellow sclera, whereas, the new skin has blue eyes with white sclera.

Mortis' shovel is also switched with a new stick, which is adorned with a diamond on top. Additionally, the hat which was black and purple before is now white and yellow, matching the rest of the outfit. Default Mortis's bow tie, which used to resemble bats, is also removed, and a new purple tie is included.

Cost of Masked Baron Mortis in Squad Busters

The new Masked Baron Mortis skin can only be purchased with real money, and the price will be charged in the local currency. The skin's cost will vary depending on the player's geographical location. For reference, the skin costs 3.99 USD or 3.49 Euros.

Players can buy the skin from the in-game shop. Additionally, it is not known if it will be purchasable for Style Tickets in the future.

How to apply the Baren Mask Mortis skin

Once purchased, the new skin can be applied from the characters' details screen. When in the plaza, select the 'SQUAD' icon, then select Mortis. Afterward, select the Baren Mask Mortis under the skins section and the costume will be applied.

