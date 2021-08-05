Massive Karma changes hit the League of Legends PBE 11.16 cycle, making her more accessible in lower ranks

Over the past couple of seasons, “top lane Karma” has been one of the more go-to picks for many professional League of Legends teams.

Items like the Staff of Flowing Water enabled her to be incredibly difficult to deal with in the solo lanes, and the amount of damage and sustain that she provided for the team made her an asset in almost every late-game squirmish.

For anyone who is unaware, since it wasn't in the 11.16 patch preview, Karma has some changes on PBE aimed at reducing some of her pro skew.

P:

- No longer reduces R CD with auto attacks

Spell R CD reduction increased to 5 secs flat from 2-5 based on lvl

However, Karma’s dominance was only prominent in pro play, where there was a lot of team coordination. In League of Legends’ solo queue, she hardly got to see the light of day in the top lane, so Riot, choosing to nerf her stats as well as her core items in previous patches, hurt her pick rate significantly in standard matchmaking.

Hence, to make her a bit more accessible, Riot has introduced some changes in League of Legends’ PBE, which is currently going through the 11.16 patch cycle.

Karma updates in League of Legends PBE patch 11.16 cycle

E cont:

RE now only grants 30% of MS from primary target, so only 12% MS to secondary targets now.

The new PBE changes to her passive, Q, and E abilities will take away her power when in the hands of pro players and make her a more balanced pick for standard players as well.

Karma’s early game will be toned down significantly, allowing her to nuke her enemies much harder later in the game when her items finally start to kick in.

Here are all the changes that hit the PBE according to Surrender@20:

Gathering Fire (Passive)

Mantra cooldown reduction increased from 2-5s to 5-7s

[Removed] No longer reduces cooldown on basic attacks

Inner Flame (Q)

Damage lowered from 90/135/180/225/270 to 70/120/170/220/270

Cooldown increased from 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 to 9/8/7/6/5

Mana cost lowered from 55 to 45

Mantra bonus damage increased from 25/75/125/175 to 40/100/160/220

Inspire (E)

Shield increased from 80/120/160/200/240 to 80/125/170/215/260

Bonus movespeed changed from 40/45/50/55/60% to 40%

Mantra nearby champion movespeed changed from [same as ally spell was cast on] to [30%]

