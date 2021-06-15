Massive mobility nerfs to make their way to League of Legends patch 11.13 as Riot outlines update preview

League of Legends’ upcoming patch may not be bringing too many champion updates in the game. However, with patch 11.13, Riot Games will look to introduce massive changes to mobility.

Mobility has been a crucial part of League of Legends’ macro and micro-mechanics. But with the introduction of new items in Season 11, there was much more dependency on speedy in-and-out comps and champions who could exploit that to their advantage.

Hence, picks like Udyr and Hecarim were highly sought after during the early stages of Season 11. With League of Legends patch 11.13, the devs will now introduce significant changes to the in-game mobility granted through items that will include both movement speed and dashes.

In a recent tweet, Mark “Scruffy” Yetter, League of Legends gameplay design director, outline some of the preview highlights that players can expect in the upcoming update.

League of Legends patch 11.13 preview

1) System changes

System nerfs

Divine Sunderer (ranged)

Systems buff

Anathema’s Chains

[NEW] Hullbreaker

[NEW] Luden’s Tempest

Liandry’s Anguish

Everfrost

Moonstone Renewer

Ghost Poro Rune

Mobility creep reduction

Shurelya’s (nerf)

Cosmic Drive (nerf)

Nimbus Cloak (nerf)

Galeforce (nerf)

Prowler’s Claw (nerf)

Stridebreaker (Adjust)

Trinity Force (Adjust)

Lich Bane (Adjust)

Black Cleaver (Adjust)

Dead Man’s Plate (Adjust)

Death’s Dance (Adjust)

2) Champion changes

Champion nerfs

Rumble (jungle)

Lee Sin

Riven

Rumble has grown to be quite a potent pick in the jungle. The Yordle had a very high and ban pick rate during League of Legends MSI 2021, and in the suitable composition, he can decimate the enemy backline.

Champion buffs

Dr. Mundo (jungle)

Xayah

Aphelios

Olaf

With the recent release of the Dr. Mundo remake, the League of Legends balance team will be looking to push the champion towards the jungle role a bit. Hence in patch 11.13, the Madman of Zaun will be receiving some buffs in his jungle clear speed.

Champion adjustments

Tahm Kench

Viego (Mid -> Jungle)

