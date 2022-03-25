Maximum Games released new trailer for FOBIA - St. Dinfna Hotel, a survival horror game similar to RE games

FOBIA - St. Dinfna Hotel is a new psychological first-person horror game that tells the original story in the realm of suspense and horror. The game, announced on March 22, is a survival horror that will be released this year.

FOBIA is aiming to provide an exciting experience. The game appears to be similar to Resident Evil, a prominent survival horror genre, which offers a mixture of action, horror and puzzle.

Lovers of psychological horror games and fans of the survival horror genre, in particular, should anticipate this title since the plot appears to be interesting, and the visuals and gameplay seem to be rewarding.

FOBIA - St. Dinfna Hotel hopes to excite Resident Evil fans

Pulsatrix Studios has teamed up with publisher Maximum Games, best known for the hit game Among Us, to deliver players a horror game that spans decades as players discover the terrors of the Santa Dinfna hotel.

Players will take on the role of journalist Roberto, who travels to Treze Trilhas to investigate strange disappearances at the St. Dinfna Hotel.

FOBIA takes players on an interactive experience that begins with an inquiry at a debauched hotel run by a technically sophisticated group. The group believes in merging science and religion and covertly undertakes experiments to create the ultimate human, genetically altering them and creating alternate universes.

Players will need to explore several worlds via time jumps, utilizing a camera to peep into parallel realities to solve the horrors at hand while attempting to avoid being terrified out of their minds.

According to the announcement trailer, gamers will battle demonic monsters and will be able to defend themselves with a weapon. Because individuals may be locked in circumstances with little time to respond, the action appears intense and is guaranteed to raise one's heart rate.

Players in this game will face puzzles, opacities, and conspiracies (Image via - Fobia St. Dinfna Hotel)

Escape by whatever means necessary, the video declares, and it appears that this is the case here, as players will face puzzles, opacities, and conspiracies on this eerie voyage.

Horror fans may be on the edge of their seats as they try to flee the hotel after seeing the protagonist smash monsters with his foot and stare upon creatures looking at him from afar.

