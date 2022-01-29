Maxtern's new tweet hints at the BGMI Lite release date announcement coming closer

No official announcement regarding BGMI Lite's release has been made by the developers. However, popular content creator and professional player Maxtern's tweet regarding the release date hints at a possible announcement by the developers soon.

The Indian gaming community has been awaiting the release of BGMI Lite for a long time now. Both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in the country, back in September 2020.

Since then, PUBG Mobile's alternative Battlegrounds Mobile India has already been introduced. However, the Lite version of the game is yet to be released in the market.

What does Maxtern's tweet highlight about the BGMI Lite's release?

Sagar "Maxtern" Thakur is a popular name in the Indian gaming community. Maxtern is a Battlegrounds Mobile India partner and has appeared in official videos of the game in the past as well. His tweets regarding the game have got fans hopeful about the announcement of the game's release date.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite BGMI Lite 😶😇

Maxtern's recent tweet on BGMI Lite, where he hints at the release of the game, highlights the fact that the release is possibly around the corner. This tweet on January 27 was his second tweet regarding the matter in a short period of time. His previous tweet was on January 24.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite update? BGMI Lite update?

Recent conversations around the release of BGMI Lite

A couple of months back Krafton had organized a poll on its official discord server and urged players to select a reason why they would want the Lite version to be introduced in India. Although the post received a great response, the developers have not posted or announced anything regarding the game after that.

Previously, several other BGMI esports players and content creators like Abhijit "Ghatak" Andhare and Vivek "ClutchGod" Aabhas had also supported the fans. They concurred that there was a need for BGMI's Lite version to be released.

Ghatak mentioned that the Lite version is on its way. ClutchGod, in an interview with Sportskeeda's Debolina Banerjee, expressed that frame rates play a major role in gaming and therefore the Lite version could definitely be helpful for users of low-end devices.

Players with low-end devices began playing Battlegrounds Mobile India but faced lags on a regular basis. As a result, they took to their social media handles requesting Krafton to release the Lite version of BGMI.

Pubg Mobile Lite Community @WeWantBgmiLite

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

@Anuj_Tandon To #Krafton Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this. To #KraftonPreviously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.#WeWantBGMILite@Anuj_Tandon https://t.co/0JLkFawuiX

They are expecting to get their inventory of PUBG Mobile Lite back as players from BGMI have also successfully transferred their items from PUBG Mobile. However, it is yet to be seen when the game will be released by Krafton as the wait continues further.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan