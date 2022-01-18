Twitch streamer Maya gets complimented for her eye shadow, sheepishly reveals she isn’t wearing any makeup

Twitch streamer Maya went live today to put together small terrariums for insects in her sanctuary. While streaming, she received a well-intentioned comment that complimented her makeup, specifically her eye shadow. However, she sheepishly revealed that she had none on and that the 'eye shadow' the comment was referring to was just her natural bags under her eyes from lack of sleep.

Maya Higa is a popular Twitch streamer who is most notable for being an animal conservationist. She uses her platform to raise awareness and funds for her non-profit organization Alveus Sanctuary. The organization was founded to educate people about exotic and common animals and how they live and function, ranging from emus to pythons.

The streamer read out the comment which said:

"You have nice eye shadow under your eyes today."

Maya gives a quiet response to a compliment about her makeup, revealing she has nothing applied

After she read out the compliment, she then silently processed it. She finally replied that she wasn't wearing any:

"I'm not wearing makeup. D*mn is it that bad? Ouch! Does it look like I have eye shadow under my eyes?"

When she tries to wipe her eyes to see if anything might be there, she confirms that she has no makeup on by using her phone's camera to inspect her face closely. She then added:

"What? I don't think so. I don't have anything under my eye. Kinda f*cked up you said that.*laughs*"

She then looks to her chat to see their reaction, where she spots a user commenting on how she's a raccoon. She responded by joking that she'll end the stream if this raccoon commentary goes further, adding that she'll even start a fight:

"'El raccoon.' I will go offline. One vs. one, bare-knuckle combat. Me, you, as a chatter. Do you actually think you could win?"

Her chat then is filled with people claiming that the chatter would win the fight. She then attempts to dispel the claims but is overwhelmed by the number of people saying she's "short and scrappy".

"You are all so full of sh*t! I'm not 4'11! This is actually so annoying..."

She gives up the debate and moves along her Twitch stream, creating small habitats for insects to be kept in.

Also Read Article Continues below

Maya has 588K followers on Twitch and streams Just Chatting often.

Edited by R. Elahi