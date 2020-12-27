"Maybe its Anime": Belle Delphine responds to why people actually "simp" for her

Recently, Mary-Belle "Belle Delphine" Kirschner featured in an episode of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, and revealed what she believes is the reason people tend to “simp” for her.

Belle Delphine had featured in episode #242 of the “Impaulsive” podcast, and talked about a range of topics related to her career. This includes her monthly earnings, the fact that she only “simps” for Jesus, and the recent adult video posted on OnlyFans (the video was leaked in advance on the internet).

Belle Delphine appeared on the podcast via a video conference and talked about “simping” culture. She explained what simping is for her and said that it is, perhaps, due to anime's popularity.

As shown in the video below, Mike Majlak, who is the co-host of the “Impaulsive” podcast, asked her a question about simping culture. According to Belle Delphine, simping refers to an obsession over another person, and sometimes this obsession can have an adverse effect.

Belle Delphine talked about some of her fans, who cross a boundary, by giving out donations that they can't afford. She also added that they'd be crossing a boundary if this was to affect their personal life.

Both Jake Paul and Mike Majlak appeared to agree with Belle Delphine’s response. However, Mike Majlak had another question regarding the extraordinary number of people who appear to “simp” for her.

“Why do you think people simp so hard for Belle Delphine? In your own words, in your own thoughts, what is it about Belle Delphine that makes the simp-bomb drop?” he asked.

"F**k dude! This is hard. I have no idea. Maybe it’s the whole anime thing. I mean, anime is huge now and I try to dip into that as much as I can, but dude I have no idea," she answered.

Belle Delphine went on to talk about other female content creators, who she thinks deserve to get "simped" on more than her. Of course, her popularity, to a great extent, is due to the “e-girl” persona that she has adopted from the beginning.

Recently, there has been a spike in Belle Delphine's interest due to the speculation surrounding the adult video that she posted on OnlyFans on Christmas day.

Regardless, in her own opinion, she thinks that the overall popularity of “anime” has a lot to do with her fame.