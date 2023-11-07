MCOC tier list November 2023: All Marvel Contest of Champions heroes ranked

Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) invites players to choose their favorite champion from a vast roster to fight in an online battleground. Developer and publisher Kabam keeps tweaking heroes on a regular basis, thereby updating the meta and keeping the game interesting. They also add new champions from time to time, making it harder for players to keep track of the best-performing heroes in any given meta.

Check out the MCOC tier list to find the best performers in November 2023 and increase your chances of winning.

MCOC tier list for November 2023: Choose the best Marvel Contest of Champions heroes for your team

Marvel Contest of Champions will add two new champions to the roster by the end of November 2023. This tier list ranks all the existing champions within their classes and will be updated accordingly when the latest ones arrive.

MCOC tier list: Best Mystic characters

Doctor Doom is among the best champions in the title (Image via Kabam)

The Mystic class has the least number of playable characters but is the most indomitable force in the online showdowns. This class is particularly strong against the members of the Cosmic class, as they are capable of removing the Status Effect created by Cosmic heroes. Having one of these characters on your team will turn matters greatly in your favor when going up against a member of the Cosmic Class.

On the downside, the Mystic class' magic falls short against champions of the Science class. Here are all the Mystic heroes in the MCOC ranked in a tier list format:

S tier: Doctor Doom, Rintrah, Sigil Watch, Diablo

Doctor Doom, Rintrah, Sigil Watch, Diablo A tier: Tigra, Magik, Scarlet Witch, Wong, Longshot, Sorcerer Supreme, Kindred, Dragonman, Symbiote Supreme, The Hood

Tigra, Magik, Scarlet Witch, Wong, Longshot, Sorcerer Supreme, Kindred, Dragonman, Symbiote Supreme, The Hood B tier: Black Widow (Claire Voyant), Guillotine, Morningstar, Mojo, Sasquatch, Mephisto

Black Widow (Claire Voyant), Guillotine, Morningstar, Mojo, Sasquatch, Mephisto C tier: Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Ebony Maw, Mephisto, Purgatory, Mordo, Jane Foster (Thor)

Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Ebony Maw, Mephisto, Purgatory, Mordo, Jane Foster (Thor) D tier: Dormammu, American Chavez, Man-Thing, Juggernaut, Unstoppable Colossus, Iron Fist, Loki

MCOC tier list: Best Mutant characters

Try Archangel for better results from this class (Image via Kabam)

Mutants are the results of genetic mutations. Marvel fans widely know them as the students of Professor X. These champions possess the X-gene, which gives them superpowers via genetic changes. They are immune to Bleeding, making it easy for them to counter Skill class champions.

However, the technicality of the advanced champions of the Tech category gives them a hard time. Here is the Mutant class tier list for the MCOC:

S tier: Archangel, White Magneto, red Magneto, Omega Red, Domino

Archangel, White Magneto, red Magneto, Omega Red, Domino A tier: Colossus, Kitty Pryde, Namor, Apocalypse, Havoc, Professor X, Emma Frost

Colossus, Kitty Pryde, Namor, Apocalypse, Havoc, Professor X, Emma Frost B tier: Bishop, Stryfe, Iceman, Nightcrawler, Gambit, Goldpool, Toad, Sabretooth, Storm

Bishop, Stryfe, Iceman, Nightcrawler, Gambit, Goldpool, Toad, Sabretooth, Storm C tier: Cable, Wolverine (X-23), Old Man Logan, Mr. Sinister, Psylocke, Sauron

Cable, Wolverine (X-23), Old Man Logan, Mr. Sinister, Psylocke, Sauron D tier: Cyclops (Blue Team), Captain Britain, Beast, Deadpool X-Force, Cyclops (New Xavier School)

MCOC tier list: Best Science characters

Abomination is an amazing Science class character (Image via Kabam)

Many believe this is the best class in the Marvel Contest of Champions. They are incredibly powerful against the Mystic class champions but vulnerable to Skill class characters.

Champions like the Hulk, Spider-Man, and Human Torch are some of the most adored choices for gamers. This list ranks the best champions based on their performance in the current meta.

S tier: Captain America (IW), Void, Abomination, Immortal Hul

Captain America (IW), Void, Abomination, Immortal Hul A tier: Human Torch, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Gwen, She-Hulk, Red Hulk

Human Torch, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Gwen, She-Hulk, Red Hulk B tier: Anti-Venom, Invisible Woman, Hulk (Ragnarok), Thing, Wasp, Red Guardian, Mr. Fantastic, Luke Cage, MODOK

Anti-Venom, Invisible Woman, Hulk (Ragnarok), Thing, Wasp, Red Guardian, Mr. Fantastic, Luke Cage, MODOK C tier: Yellowjacket, Miles Morales, Sentry, Overseer, World War II Captain America, Hulk

Yellowjacket, Miles Morales, Sentry, Overseer, World War II Captain America, Hulk D tier: Mr. Negative, Scorpion, Electro, Classic Sppider-Man, Ant-Man, Captain America (OG)

MCOC tier list: Best Tech Characters

Warlock is an amazing champion in the Tech category (Image via Kabam)

The best Tech characters in the RPG title will help you in your fight against Mutants but are vulnerable against the Cosmic champions. These champions are capable of draining power from the opponent to use it against them.

All the characters in this class are connected to technology in one way or another. While some of them are androids, others, like Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Octopus, are humans. Here is what the current MCOC Tech class tier list looks like:

S tier: Ghost, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Warlock

Ghost, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Warlock A tier: Guillotine 2099, Nebula, Nimrod, Silver Centurion, Spider-Man (Stark Enhanced), Hulkbuster, Ultron, Mysterio

Guillotine 2099, Nebula, Nimrod, Silver Centurion, Spider-Man (Stark Enhanced), Hulkbuster, Ultron, Mysterio B tier: Guardian, Civil Warrior, Doctor Octopus, Sentinel, Star-Lord, Punisher 2099, Vision

Guardian, Civil Warrior, Doctor Octopus, Sentinel, Star-Lord, Punisher 2099, Vision C tier: Howard the Duck, War Machine, Kang, Iron Man (Infinity War), Rocket Racoon, Vulture, Classic Ultron

Howard the Duck, War Machine, Kang, Iron Man (Infinity War), Rocket Racoon, Vulture, Classic Ultron D tier: Green Goblin, Red Skull, Iron Man, Iron Patriot, Yondu, Psycho-Man

MCOC tier list: Best Skill champions

Falcon is an extremely skilled fighter in the title (Image via Kabam)

Skill class champions give a hard time to the androids and humans in the Science class thanks to the accumulation of the Bleed damage inflicted by them. However, the same thing works against them when fighting members of the Mutant class. The latter's regenerative ability gives them the upper hand against these skilled fighters.

Here are all the Skill champions, ranked based on their performance in the current meta.

S tier: Black Widow (Claire Voyant), Falcon, Shang-Chi

Black Widow (Claire Voyant), Falcon, Shang-Chi A tier: Classic Black Panther, Nick Fury, Mole Man, Black Cat, Black Widow of deadly Origin, Ragnarok Thor, Spider-Man (Stealth suit), Gwenpool

Classic Black Panther, Nick Fury, Mole Man, Black Cat, Black Widow of deadly Origin, Ragnarok Thor, Spider-Man (Stealth suit), Gwenpool B tier: Blade, Elsa Bloodstone, Hit Monkey, Jabari Panther, Kraven, Classic Black Widow, Daredevil (HK)

Blade, Elsa Bloodstone, Hit Monkey, Jabari Panther, Kraven, Classic Black Widow, Daredevil (HK) C tier: Black Panther (Civil War), Hawkeye, Killmonger, Masacre, Korg, Winter Soldier, Kingpin, Squirrel Girl, Taskmaster, Night Thrasher, Robin

Black Panther (Civil War), Hawkeye, Killmonger, Masacre, Korg, Winter Soldier, Kingpin, Squirrel Girl, Taskmaster, Night Thrasher, Robin D tier: Massacre, Agent Venom, Moon Knight, Classic Daredevil, Punisher, Elektra

MCOC tier list: Best Cosmic characters

Captain Marvel is a top-tier champion (Image via Kabam)

The best characters of the MCOC tier list are not from our realm. Cosmic champions arrive in the Marvel Universe from different corners of the vast universe. They get the upper hand against the Tech class champions with their Status Effect. However, they are quite powerless against the Mystic champions, who can remove it.

Here are all the Cosmic heroes in the game currently, ranked from the strongest to the weakest:

S tier: Cosmic Ghost Rider, Hyperion, Captain Marvel

Cosmic Ghost Rider, Hyperion, Captain Marvel A tier: Corvus Glaive, Hela, Cull Obsidian, Proxima Midnight, Venom, Medusa, Odin, Knull

Corvus Glaive, Hela, Cull Obsidian, Proxima Midnight, Venom, Medusa, Odin, Knull B tier: King Groot, Carnage, Ikaris, Thor, Venom the Duck, Aarkus Vision, Venompool, Gamora

King Groot, Carnage, Ikaris, Thor, Venom the Duck, Aarkus Vision, Venompool, Gamora C tier: Carnage, Red Goblin, Ms Marvel, Nova, Ronan, Symbiote Spider-man, Annihilus, Jubilee

Carnage, Red Goblin, Ms Marvel, Nova, Ronan, Symbiote Spider-man, Annihilus, Jubilee D tier: Black Bolt, Ms Marvel (Kamala Harris), Superior Iron Man, Thanos, Groot, Air Walker, Phoenix, Drax, The Champion

This MCOC tier list ranking has been created by noting the strongest performers in the current meta. Choose the strongest champions in the title and bolster your chances of coming out on top.