Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) brings new heroes: Kushala release date, powers, and more

Developer and publisher Kabam recently announced the arrival of new heroes in the Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC), leaving the community eager to know more about them. In an X (formerly Twitter) post on November 4, 2023, the company announced Kushala as the next hero to arrive in the game. The Apache warrior will be a part of the Mystic class in Kabam’s RPG arcade title.

While Kushala is an old champion in the Marvel universe, Chee’ilth is new and will join the roster after her origin-illustrating comic hits the market.

This article brings you all the updates about the new heroes in the Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC).

Kushala in Marvel Contest of Champions: Release date and more

Kabam has released a YouTube video that explains the powers of Kushala, the new hero in the Marvel Contest of Champions. The Apache warrior arrives on the roster on November 16, 2023.

Kushals’s connection to her Spirit of Vengeance helps her have immunity to all Bleed and Incinerate effects. Each of her attacks deals energy damage to her enemies while reducing her combat power rate by 20%.

Besides, Kushala’s Light Attacks have a 40% chance of placing an indefinite ignition buff on the opponent champions. This chance increases when the opponent is suffering from the Soul Barb Effect. However, despite maxing out at 10 stacks, the effect does nothing but work like fuel for her.

The Apache warrior’s strengths are inflicting Damage Over Time on enemy heroes with her Incinerate, Soul Barb, and Degeneration effects. She will be the first Mystic champion to gain power from enemies when opponents first get their buffs. Besides, she can also block unblockable attacks from non-Science category opponents.

When will Chee’ilth arrive in the Marvel Contest of Champions?

Chee’ilth, Kabam’s first-ever first-nation champion, will join Kushala on the roster on November 30, 2023. The developer brought a special panel to New York Comic Con 2023 to introduce Chee’ilth to the community.

The champion gets her powers from Brother Grizzly and Sister Eagle, who also tie her to her Native American roots. These two spirits help this first-nation champion with strength for fighting and healing abilities. You can check out more information about the champion's origin story here.

