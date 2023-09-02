Marvel Contest of Champions Version 41.1 update: New Characters, Events and more

Marvel Contest of Champions developers at Kabam has announced its next major update. The upcoming update, version 41.1, brings in a new and remastered champion. Summoners can now upgrade their 4 and 5-star champions to 6-star with the new Ascension feature. Ascending them requires a unique material, Primordial Dust. This new feature and item will be available from September 6, 2023.

Players will also be able to play new event quests, Echoes in Eternity, and Paragon Gauntlet. Alongside the two new events, Gladiator’s Gauntlet and Cap’s Enlistment will be available for all fans. That said, this article provides detailed information about all fresh content in the upcoming Marvel Contest of Champions update version 41.1.

New Marvel Contest of Champions Characters

Kabam uploaded a video titled Echoes in Eternity on the Marvel Contest of Champions Official YouTube channel, showcasing a new Summoner’s Choice Champion, Gladiator, and a remastered Iron Man. The video shows the two fighting against each other with all their skills.

Gladiator attacks the Iron Man with his skills: Blue Shift, Red Shift, and Limit Breaker. Then, the remastered Iron Man in his shiny new suit shows off his modified skills: Uni-Beam, Smart Missiles, and Micro Missiles Barrage.

Gladiator will be available on September 14, 2023, and Iron Man will arrive on September 28, 2023, in this Marvel mobile game. Kabam will replace the players’ old version of the latter with a remastered version on September 5, 2023, after updating the app to the 41.1 version.

Iron Man, first introduced in 2014, will have new animations, a shiny look, a new suit, and abilities. On the other hand, Gladiator, initially known as Kallark of Stronita, is one of the galaxy’s greatest Marvel superheroes. He serves Shi’ar Majestor and Majestrix as their personal bodyguard.

New Events

Event Quest: Echoes in Eternity and Paragon Gauntlet

Iron Man and Gladiator must save The Battlerealm in Echoes of Eternity event quest. (Image via Kabam)

The story of Echoes in Eternity Quest revolves around the return of the Masters of Evil, Baron Zemo. He is back with his perfect ISO-Sphere to conquer The Battlerealm. Iron Man and Gladiator must team up to stop Baron Zemo without surrendering to the powers of ISO-Sphere.

Paragon Gauntlet will be a recurring side-quest aligned with the ongoing event quest of the month. The first iteration begins in September. Here, summoners fight all bosses from the Echoes in Eternity event quest in succession to earn various rewards. However, players will have a reduced roster to challenge the bosses, making it more challenging and exciting.

Cap’s Enlistment

Cap’s Enlistment event is centered around Marvel Contest of Champions' Alliance game modes. Players can join an Alliance and complete solo events, objectives, and Alliance events in this mobile fighting game. Completing all missions provides several rewards, such as Enlistment Crystal Ticket, Primordial Dust, Loyalty points, and more.

Side Quest: Gladiator’s Gauntlet

Marvel Contest of Champions Gladiator's Gauntlet Tier rewards. (Image via Kabam)

In this event, summoners can partake in a championship to earn the title of Gladiator and become part of an Empire. The Grandmaster has set up the competition on the planet Strontia, where players must fight and win all nine tiers to earn the title.

Other Updates

All 4 and 5-Star champions can become more robust in battles with a new Ascension feature. (Image via Kabam)

As mentioned earlier, Kabam will introduce a new Ascension feature. Players will be able to ascend their 4 and 5-Star champions to a 6-Star using Primordial Dust. Ascending increases their health and attacking prowess, making them more robust in Marvel Contest of Champions. Kabam will reveal further details about the Ascension features in future notices.

Ant-Man (Future version) and Cassie Lang will receive some balance updates along with new champions and events. Additionally, players will have permanent additions from last month’s Legendary Incursion events in Incursion mode.