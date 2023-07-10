Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) tier list for July 2023

Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) is one of the best action role-playing titles (RPG), allowing players to choose their favorite Marvel Universe characters to fight against others online. You can also try to collect crystals and costumes to upgrade your game levels and unlock new characters. Kabam, the developers keep bringing new updates to the Marvel Contest Of Champions.

But the latest one adjusts the abilities of some champions. This often creates problems as players lose track of the best-performing champions in the current meta. So if you are looking for the best Marvel Contest of Champions fighters this meta, here is the tier list for you.

MCOC tier list for July: The best Marvel Contest Of Champions characters in this meta

MCOC tier list: S tier champions

The S-tier champions list features the best characters with the least counters. These entries can also be effective in many situations.

Mystic champions: Claire Vayant, Tigra, Doctor Doom, Diablo, Rintrah, Sigil Witch

Claire Vayant, Tigra, Doctor Doom, Diablo, Rintrah, Sigil Witch Mutant champions: Kitty Pryde, Omega Red (High Sig), White Magneto, Apocalypse, Archangel, Prof X, Stryfe

Kitty Pryde, Omega Red (High Sig), White Magneto, Apocalypse, Archangel, Prof X, Stryfe Science champions: Human Torch, Quicksilver, Captain America Infinity War, Spidey 2099, Scorpion, Spider-Ham, Mister Negative, Abomination, Mister Negative

Human Torch, Quicksilver, Captain America Infinity War, Spidey 2099, Scorpion, Spider-Ham, Mister Negative, Abomination, Mister Negative Tech champions: Omega Sentinel, Ghost, Ultron, Warlock, Nimrod

Omega Sentinel, Ghost, Ultron, Warlock, Nimrod Skill champions: Shang – Chi, Valkyrie, Kingpin, Nick Furry, Falcon

Shang – Chi, Valkyrie, Kingpin, Nick Furry, Falcon Cosmic champions: Hulking, Hercules, Cosmic Ghost Rider. Knull, Hyperion, Galan.

MCOC tier list: A tier champions

These amazing champions are for those who haven’t yet unlocked the tier S champions in the game. These fighters, despite lagging behind their S-tier counterparts, will get you great chances of winning MCOC match-ups.

Mystic champions: Dragonman, Longshot, Voodoo, Mojo, Sorcerer Supreme, Scarlet Witch, Longshot, Wiccan, Wong, Symbiote Supreme

Dragonman, Longshot, Voodoo, Mojo, Sorcerer Supreme, Scarlet Witch, Longshot, Wiccan, Wong, Symbiote Supreme Mutant champions: Domino, Bishop, Cable, Namor, Gambit, Havoc, Sunspot, Storm X, Storm, Colossus

Domino, Bishop, Cable, Namor, Gambit, Havoc, Sunspot, Storm X, Storm, Colossus Science champions: Immortal Hulk, Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, Void, Overseer, Wolverine, She-Hulk, Quake, Silk

Immortal Hulk, Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, Void, Overseer, Wolverine, She-Hulk, Quake, Silk Tech champions: Hulkbuster, Nebula, Guilly 2099, Mysterio, Penni Parker, CA Sam Wilson, Stark Spidey, Punisher 2099, Guardian, Mysterio

Hulkbuster, Nebula, Guilly 2099, Mysterio, Penni Parker, CA Sam Wilson, Stark Spidey, Punisher 2099, Guardian, Mysterio Skill champions: Aegon, Black Panther, Agent Venom, Crossbone, Blade, Deadly Origin, Crossbone, Black Widow, Spiderman (Stealth suit), Killmonger, Black Cat, Elsa Bloodstone, Hit-Monkey, Masacare, Mole-man

Aegon, Black Panther, Agent Venom, Crossbone, Blade, Deadly Origin, Crossbone, Black Widow, Spiderman (Stealth suit), Killmonger, Black Cat, Elsa Bloodstone, Hit-Monkey, Masacare, Mole-man Cosmic champions: Aakrus (White Synergy), Angela, Corvus, Cull Obsidian, Hela, King Groot, Black Bolt, Captain Marvel, Medusa, Odin, Venom Pool, Sersi, Venom Pool

MCOC tier list: B tier champions

The B-tier champions will help you push to the pro levels from the beginner or intermediate stages. These fighters are ideal for beginners or interim players in Marvel Contest of Champions. Use them to get accustomed to the game and rank push as you wait to unlock the top-tier champions.

Mystic champions: Man-Thing, Morningstar, Juggernaut, Ebony Maw, Mordo, Sasquatch, Mangog

Man-Thing, Morningstar, Juggernaut, Ebony Maw, Mordo, Sasquatch, Mangog Mutant champions: Deadpool (X-Force), Emma Frost, Old Man Logan, Toad, Sabretooth, Rogue, Iceman, Weapon X, Red Deadpool

Deadpool (X-Force), Emma Frost, Old Man Logan, Toad, Sabretooth, Rogue, Iceman, Weapon X, Red Deadpool Science champions: Anti-Venom, Joe Fixit, Red Guardian, Thing, Red Hulk

Anti-Venom, Joe Fixit, Red Guardian, Thing, Red Hulk Tech Champions: Silver Centurion, Doctor Octopus, Darkhawk, Civil Warrior, Howard the Duck, Iron Man (IW), War Machine, Sentinel, Vision, Yondu, Vulture

Silver Centurion, Doctor Octopus, Darkhawk, Civil Warrior, Howard the Duck, Iron Man (IW), War Machine, Sentinel, Vision, Yondu, Vulture Skill champions: Squirrel Girl, Thor Ragnarok, Jabari Panther, Gwenpool, Hawkeye, Night Thrasher, Misty Night, Kraven, Karnak, Ronin

Squirrel Girl, Thor Ragnarok, Jabari Panther, Gwenpool, Hawkeye, Night Thrasher, Misty Night, Kraven, Karnak, Ronin Cosmic champions: Silver Surfer, Gorr the God Butcher, Red Goblin, Venom the Duck, Carnage, Thor, Terrax, Ikaris

MCOC tier list: C tier champions

These characters from the Marvel Contest of Champions will help you win games initially. However, they are not ideal for climbing up the ranked ladder. These champions are not performing very well under the current meta. So, try to avoid them unless you are a beginner.

Mystic champions: American Chavez, Doctor Strange, Dorm, Ghost Rider, Mephisto, Loki, Thor (Jane Foster), Purgatory, Guillotine

American Chavez, Doctor Strange, Dorm, Ghost Rider, Mephisto, Loki, Thor (Jane Foster), Purgatory, Guillotine Mutant champions: Captain Britain, Mister Sinister, Jubilee, Psylocke, Sauron, Platinum Pool, X-23

Captain Britain, Mister Sinister, Jubilee, Psylocke, Sauron, Platinum Pool, X-23 Science champions: Gladiator Hulk, Invisible Woman, Wasp, Luke Cage, Yellow Jacket, Sentry

Gladiator Hulk, Invisible Woman, Wasp, Luke Cage, Yellow Jacket, Sentry Tech champions: Psycho-Man, Star-Lord, Kang

Psycho-Man, Star-Lord, Kang Skill champions: OG Black Widow, Elektra, Korg, Winter Soldier, Daredevil, Taskmaster

OG Black Widow, Elektra, Korg, Winter Soldier, Daredevil, Taskmaster Cosmic champions: Ronan, The Champion, Air Walker, Annihilus, Proxima, Heimdall, Super Skrull, Nova

MCOC tier list: D tier champions

These are the worst-performing champions of the MCOC tier list under the current meta. These fighters from the Marvel Contest of Champions are not worth your time, and it is best to avoid them, even as beginners.

However, you may find some familiar names in this tier, so it might be tough for Marvel fans to avoid them. However, that is the best choice until the next Marvel Contest of Champions patch update arrives.

Mystic champions: Iron Fist, Unstoppable Colossus

Iron Fist, Unstoppable Colossus Mutant champions: Beast, Golden Deadpool, NightCrawler, Cyclops

Beast, Golden Deadpool, NightCrawler, Cyclops Science champions: Abomination, Ant-Man, Electro, OG Hulk, WW2 Captain America, Spiderman, MODOK, Rhino

Abomination, Ant-Man, Electro, OG Hulk, WW2 Captain America, Spiderman, MODOK, Rhino Tech champions: Lab Ultron, Iron Patriot, Rocket Racoon, OG Iron Man, Green Goblin, Red Skull

Lab Ultron, Iron Patriot, Rocket Racoon, OG Iron Man, Green Goblin, Red Skull Skill champions: Black Panther CW, Moon Knight, OG Punisher

Black Panther CW, Moon Knight, OG Punisher Cosmic champions: Symbiote Spiderman, Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, Drax, Superior Iron Man, Ms Marvel, Thanos, Phoenix, Groot

These are the best champions ranked in the MCOC tier list based on their performance under the current meta. If you are a fan of games like Marvel Contest of Champions, check our tier list of Kabam’s other action RPG titles here.

