Mecha BREAK patch notes (July 27): Balancing changes and everything new

Amazing Seasun Games has published new Mecha BREAK patch notes that cover all the changes slated to arrive in-game with the upcoming update on July 27, 2025. This includes changes to how certain Strikers and weapons work, alongside other minor bug fixes and performance updates.This article will cover the Mecha BREAK patch notes for the game's July 27, 2025, update.Mecha BREAK patch notes for the July 27, 2025, updateBelow you can find the complete set of changes mentioned in the official patch notes.Mecha BREAK patch notes: Strikers: WeaponryEdited weapon descriptions to better reflect the weapon's actual impact.Energy Regen now works at ground recovery speed when sliding downhill.UBP-R02T FALCON: Deactivating Aux 1- Recon Kit early now reduces cooldown. Every 1 second cuts cooldown by 2.5 seconds.PGI-X30G1 ALYSNES: Energy Regen on the ground for Armored Form and Armor Purge Form increased from 8,800/sec to 9,100/sec.PGI-X30G1 ALYSNES: Armored Form and Armor Purge Form, along with their unique weapons and combat stats, can now be viewed separately in the loadout screen.SLM-M324C TRICERA: Fluid Armor reboot delay increased from 3.8s to 4.2s.SLM-M324C TRICERA: Aux 2 - Fortress Form turn speed reduced from 160°/sec to 130°/sec.SLM-M324C TRICERA: In Fortress Form, drones hover defensively, consuming ammo without reloading. Upon exiting Fortress Form, they return and begin reloading. Drone ammo capacity is now always visible.SLM-M324C TRICERA: Drone interception interval increased from 0.1s to 0.3s while in Fortress Form; projectile trajectories are now more visible.KMA-D201 NARUKAMI: Energy cap increased from 17,000 to 20,000.KMA-D201 NARUKAMI: Jump Height increased from 70m to 78m.KMA-D201 NARUKAMI: Aux 1 - Decoy Drone's stealth radius increased from 100m to 160m; recall range increased from 200m to 260m.KMA-D201 NARUKAMI: Aux 3 - Optical Camo Drone now deploys a stationary drone that cloaks all allies within a 400m radius or defaults to NARUKAMI if no target is locked.PGI-T02 WELKIN: Main Weapon - Heavy Battleaxe's three-hit-combo damage adjusted from 10,000/14,000/17,000 to 10,000/13,000/16,000; spin attack Energy cost increased from 5,800 to 6,500.PGI-T02 WELKIN: Fixed an issue where Aux 1 - Dueling Field prematurely deactivated from certain enemy attacks when using Fast Landing and Grapplers.PGI-T02 WELKIN: Aux 3 - Defense Field's duration reduced from 12s to 8s, but closing it early reduces cooldown—every 1 second cuts cooldown by 3 seconds.NGL-XR30 LUMINAE: Energy Defense increased from 30% to 35%.SLM-M144 HURRICANE: Main Weapon - Energy Blaster's direct hit damage increased from 12,000 to 14,000. Area Damage increased from 1,500/tick to 1,900/tick (8 ticks total). Reload time increased from 3s/shot to 4s/shot.· SLM-M144 HURRICANE: Sidearm - Decoy Drone now self-destructs when hit by melee attacks, releasing a pulse that immobilizes attackers within 100m for 1.6 seconds.SLM-M144 HURRICANE: Aux 1 - Defense Field Drone deploys a stationary drone creating a 400m radius to block ranged attacks or self-deploys if no target is locked.MHI-XT31 PINAKA: Lock-on Range increased from 450 to 550.NGS-X237A AQUILA: Energy Regen in the air reduced from 1,270/sec to 1,200/sec. Energy depletion threshold increased from 24% to 34%.NGS-X237A AQUILA: Aux 2 - Airborne Kit's energy consumption increased from 1,200/sec to 2,400/sec. Air Boost energy cost increased from 2,400/sec to 2,800/sec.NGS-Y244E SKYRAIDER: Sidearm - Energy Missiles' Area Damage increased from 3,000/tick to 3,200/tick (15 ticks total).NGS-Y244E SKYRAIDER: Aux 1 - Jamming Missiles' effect duration reduced from 5s to 4s.NGS-Y244E SKYRAIDER: In Aux 2 - Aerial Assault Form, drones hover defensively, consuming ammo without reloading. Exiting recalls them to reload. Ammo capacity is now visible.SLM-M334F STEGO: Aux 1- Jamming Haze Diffuser no longer interferes with ally targeting. Smoke duration reduced from 3s to 1.5s.SLM-M334F STEGO: Jamming Haze Diffuser cooldown increased from 22s to 30s, but deactivating early reduces cooldown—every 1 second cuts cooldown by 6 seconds.SLM-M334F STEGO: Aux 2 - Turret Form's turn speed reduced from 140°/sec to 110°/secSLM-M143 INFERNO: Ground Evade Energy cost reduced from 3,600 to 3,000. Air Evade Energy cost reduced from 4,400 to 3,400. Jump Energy cost reduced from 3,500 to 3,200.SLM-M143 INFERNO: Aux 3 - Booster Kit activates instantly, removing Grappler effects. It increases Evade Range from 60m to 90m, Jump Height from 50m to 70m, Ground Boost speed from 65m/sec to 85m/sec, Air Boost speed from 48m/sec to 68m/sec, and Ascend Speed from 28m/sec to 38m/sec.MHI-SR00 SERENITH: Reduced Energy costs for Ground Evade from 1,600 to 1,400; Air Evade from 2,000 to 1,700; Jump (ground and air) from 1,900 to 1,800.MHI-SR00 SERENITH: Sidearm - Orbital Targeting System's Area Damage after charging increased from 1,850/tick to 2,200/tick, with a total of 15 ticks.MHI-SR00 SERENITH: Aux 1 - Disruption Grappler now staggers enemies that are not immune to Stagger.MHI-SR00 SERENITH: Aux 2 - Disruptor now grants immunity to Immobilization and Stagger. Description updated to highlight the Mobility boost effect.MHI-SR00 SERENITH: Fixed an issue where Aux 2 - Disruptor failed to immediately break lock-on or prevent attacks in certain situations.Also read: Does Mecha BREAK have PvE?Mecha BREAK patch notes: Strikers: CustomizationJuly livestream reward, Moonwell, is now available. Unlock this Striker Design for 800 Mission Tokens per Striker.Mecha BREAK patch notes: PilotsAll pilots can now unlock and save up to 10 custom appearance presets using Mission Tokens.Mecha BREAK patch notes: Tactical StationCasual Mode in Operation VERGE and Ace Arena now supports in-match Striker switching (when neutralized) and allows Mods. Casual and Ranked Modes have swapped UI positions—double-check before queuing.Added options to toggle Mods and Striker switching in Custom Room settings.Mecha BREAK patch notes: Operation STORMMission Token rewards increased for completing Restricted Zone events, boss defeats, and successful extractions. Additional Tokens awarded for eliminating enemy units, turrets, Corite Extractors, reinforcements, Drilling Rigs, and Large Turrets.Corite Ore · Scorching Fire drops have increased in Normal and Hard difficulties.Normal mode now features 6 Extraction Points (up from 5), with 2 active at a time for improved strategic flexibility.Cargo Rocket Facilities have been added to Normal, Hard, and Extreme modes in Mashmak. After defeating a set number of enemy units, rockets can spawn at these facilities. Each rocket features 3 supply slots per player, allowing 1 player to extract supplies in Free-for-all mode and up to 3 players in Co-op. Rockets will launch automatically after 3 minutes or when full. Successful launches will extract supplies, while destroyed rockets will result in all supplies being lost. Each Mashmak session will feature 3–6 random outposts with activatable rocket facilities.Gliders now grant a 0.3-second target lock immunity effect when performing evasive maneuvers.Improved the description of Restricted Zone Keys to foster a better understanding of loot drops from Restricted Zones.Enhanced Exile-class Frigate bridge defense; the bridge is attackable only after all turrets are destroyed.HELLCAT loot can be collected from its wreckage instead of the Armored Supply Crate.Mecha BREAK patch notes: MapsOur engineering team repaired the cracks at the Longmen Launch Site, preventing Strikers from breaching the ground surface.Mecha BREAK patch notes: Combat InterfaceTeammate indicators now display Fluid Armor, HP, and repair status.The ESC menu now features Match Settings, enabling profile views, friend requests, and voice chat muting.Mecha BREAK patch notes: Matrix MarketplaceMatrix Marketplace items are now categorized into Striker Designs, Pilot Appearance, and Operation STORM, with fuzzy search enabled for easier access.New features include bulk earnings collection, batch re-listing or retrieval of expired orders, and listing items for sale or auction directly from the Inventory.Paints can now be previewed on the Strikers by clicking them in the Marketplace.Mecha BREAK patch notes: CommsMailbox management now supports one-click attachment collection and email deletion.Mecha BREAK patch notes: System SettingsAdded a Party channel to voice chat for communication with teammates outside matches.Mecha BREAK patch notes: InterfaceFloating tooltips on Pilot Profiles now display the sources and requirements for Medals or Titles.The Inventory now supports independent previews of Paints and Insignias on Strikers and Outfits, with items applied only upon confirmation.Mecha BREAK patch notes: OtherAMD Radeon RX9000 GPUs support FSR 4.0 with DirectX 12 after updating to driver 25.6.1 or later.That's all for the changes mentioned in the Mecha BREAK patch notes for the July 27 update.