Does Mecha BREAK have PvE?

Mecha BREAK features PvE, and it's not just a side feature but a full-blown mode called Mashmak that blends AI missions with high-stakes encounters against other squads. It’s a different kind of experience altogether, and it adds much more depth for players who want variety beyond PvP brawls.

Ad

This article explores more about Mecha BREAK's PvE mode.

Exploring Mecha BREAK’s PvE mode

At its core, Mecha BREAK is designed as a multiplayer-focused experience, emphasizing fast-paced PvP (Player vs Player) action. The main draw is intense aerial dogfights, team-based skirmishes, and large-scale battles where you pilot customizable Strikers (mechs) and compete for dominance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Mashmak is Mecha BREAK’s dedicated PvE experience. Instead of battling other players, you’re dropped into large-scale missions filled with AI enemies, mini-objectives, and boss encounters.

Read more: 5 best Mechas in Mecha Break open beta

The setup is pretty straightforward: you drop into a map, complete PvE-style objectives (like clearing out enemy forces or dismantling Corite Extractors), grab as much loot as you can, and try to extract all while other squads are doing the same.

Ad

Mashmak is designed for three-player co-op, encouraging coordination and team strategy. But if you prefer going lone wolf, you can unlock a solo mode at level 13, which lets you extract alone and keep every bit of loot for yourself. Of course, going solo also means there's no one to watch your back when things get messy.

This mode isn’t just for practice or fun either; there are real rewards involved. Mashmak lets you collect exclusive loot like supply crates, mods, and Merit Points. These mods don’t carry over from PvP; they’re specific to this mode, giving you even more incentive to dive back in and build up your mech with new upgrades and customizations.

Ad

Plus, with three difficulty levels available, there’s always something new to push for — tougher enemies, more complex objectives, and of course, better loot.

Mashmak proves that the game has more to offer than just competitive firefights. It’s a thoughtfully designed PvE mode that gives you the chance to explore the game’s mechanics in a more strategic, AI-driven environment.

Also read: Mecha Break Open Beta preview

For more articles on Mecha BREAK, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.