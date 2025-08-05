Mecha BREAK Twitch drops (August 2025): All rewards and how to get

Mecha BREAK Twitch drops for August 2025 are finally live, and if you’re grinding mech matches or just vibing with streamers, you might as well collect some free loot while you’re at it. The Twitch drops campaign runs from August 4 to 30 and is packed with quirky rewards that definitely add flavor to your pilot’s style.
Here are all the rewards and how to obtain them on Mecha BREAK.
All Mecha BREAK Twitch Drops rewards (August 2025)
Here’s what you’ll get and how long you need to keep a stream running:
- Watch 20 minutes: Boomfish (Insignia)
- Watch 30 minutes: Mood Regulator (Eyebrow Accessory)
- Watch 60 minute: Fish Hoopla (Accessory)
- Watch 120 minutes: Rage Bank (Nose Accessory)
- Watch 180 minutes: Pufferfish (Face Mask)
- Watch 240 minutes: Can’t Bait the Willing (Tail)
How to claim your Mecha BREAK Twitch Drops
Before anything counts, you must link your Mecha BREAK account to Twitch. Here's the breakdown:
- Head to the official Mecha BREAK account linking page.
- Hit that Link Account button.
- A Twitch window will pop click Authorize (it’s purple, you can’t miss it).
- Now, hop into any Twitch stream with Mecha BREAK Drops enabled.
Every time you hit a watch time milestone, your item will land in your Twitch Drops Inventory. Don’t forget to manually claim it there, only then will it appear in your game. Usually, it pops up immediately in your in-game inventory; if not, give it a day or two.
System requirements for Mecha BREAK
If you're planning to run the game smoothly on PC, it's helpful to know your system requirements. Below are the official minimum and recommended specs.
Minimum requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or above
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 570 or above
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 60 GB available space
- Note: For smoother performance, it’s best to install the game on an SSD.
Recommended requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D or above
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700XT / Intel Arc B580 or above
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 60 GB available space
- Note: SSD installation is strongly recommended for the best experience.
That wraps up everything about Mecha BREAK Twitch drops and how to get them.
