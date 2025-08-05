  • home icon
Mecha BREAK Twitch drops (August 2025): All rewards and how to get

By Rishi Pallav
Published Aug 05, 2025 08:19 GMT
Mecha BREAK Twitch Drops are now live (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)
Mecha BREAK Twitch Drops are now live (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Mecha BREAK Twitch drops for August 2025 are finally live, and if you’re grinding mech matches or just vibing with streamers, you might as well collect some free loot while you’re at it. The Twitch drops campaign runs from August 4 to 30 and is packed with quirky rewards that definitely add flavor to your pilot’s style.

Here are all the rewards and how to obtain them on Mecha BREAK.

All Mecha BREAK Twitch Drops rewards (August 2025)

All Mecha BREAK Twitch drops to claim during the August 2025 window (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)
All Mecha BREAK Twitch drops to claim during the August 2025 window (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Here’s what you’ll get and how long you need to keep a stream running:

  • Watch 20 minutes: Boomfish (Insignia)
  • Watch 30 minutes: Mood Regulator (Eyebrow Accessory)
  • Watch 60 minute: Fish Hoopla (Accessory)
  • Watch 120 minutes: Rage Bank (Nose Accessory)
  • Watch 180 minutes: Pufferfish (Face Mask)
  • Watch 240 minutes: Can’t Bait the Willing (Tail)

Also read: Mecha BREAK achievement list: How to get all of them

How to claim your Mecha BREAK Twitch Drops

Before anything counts, you must link your Mecha BREAK account to Twitch. Here's the breakdown:

  1. Head to the official Mecha BREAK account linking page.
  2. Hit that Link Account button.
  3. A Twitch window will pop click Authorize (it’s purple, you can’t miss it).
  4. Now, hop into any Twitch stream with Mecha BREAK Drops enabled.
Every time you hit a watch time milestone, your item will land in your Twitch Drops Inventory. Don’t forget to manually claim it there, only then will it appear in your game. Usually, it pops up immediately in your in-game inventory; if not, give it a day or two.

System requirements for Mecha BREAK

If you're planning to run the game smoothly on PC, it's helpful to know your system requirements. Below are the official minimum and recommended specs.

Minimum requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or above
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 570 or above
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 60 GB available space
  • Note: For smoother performance, it’s best to install the game on an SSD.

Recommended requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D or above
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700XT / Intel Arc B580 or above
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 60 GB available space
  • Note: SSD installation is strongly recommended for the best experience.
That wraps up everything about Mecha BREAK Twitch drops and how to get them.

Check out: Best Mecha BREAK graphics settings for PC

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
