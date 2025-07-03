Mecha BREAK achievement list: How to get all of them

Mecha BREAK is out now, and it’s off to a fantastic start. The game reached over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam on the first day. With multiple game modes, mechs, and side quests, there's no shortage of things you can experience. For those who don't know, the game also has an achievements system.
On that note, here’s a complete look at all the achievements and how to get them in Mecha BREAK.
All achievements in Mecha BREAK
There are 61 achievements in Mecha BREAK. Many of them are pretty straightforward and can be unlocked easily. However, some of them could take hours of grind to unlock.
Here’s the full list of Mecha BREAK's achievements:
- BREAK Striker I – Win a battle in Operation VERGE game mode
- Immunis I – Extract from Mashmak once
- Comrade I – Achieve Top Assist once in Operation VERGE game mode
- BREAK Striker II – Win 5 battles in Operation VERGE game mode
- Finisher I – Achieve Top Finisher once in Operation VERGE game mode
- MVP I – Achieve MVP once in Operation VERGE game mode
- Warblade I – Achieve Top Assault once in Operation VERGE game mode
- Expert I – Achieve Best Tactic once in Operation VERGE game mode
- Triple Kill I – Achieve Triple Kill once in Operation VERGE game mode
- PyroGenesis Test Pilot I – Complete 1 mission assigned by the PyroGenesis
- Ironclad I – Achieve the Highest Damage Taken once in Operation VERGE game mode
- Neutralize Threat I – Destroy 3 Corite Extractors in Mashmak
- Demon Hunter I – Neutralize 3 Troopships in Mashmak
- Top Gun I – Achieve Ace once in Operation VERGE game mode
- Cloudpiercer I – Extract 20 items from Mashmak
- BREAK Striker III – Win 15 battles in Operation VERGE game mode
- Test Pilot – Complete all basic challenges for ALYSNES
- PyroGenesis Test Pilot II – Complete 3 missions assigned by PyroGenesis
- MVP II – Achieve MVP 6 times in Operation VERGE game mode
- Soul of Steel I – Accumulate 3,000 Mission Points in Mashmak
- Warblade II – Achieve Top Assault 6 times in Operation VERGE game mode
- Finisher II – Achieve Top Finisher 6 times in Operation VERGE game mode
- Comrade II – Achieve Top Assist 6 times in Operation VERGE game mode
- Neutralize Threat II – Destroy 15 Corite Extractors in Mashmak
- Demon Hunter II – Neutralize 15 Troopships in Mashmak
- Expert II – Achieve Best Tactic 6 times in Operation VERGE game mode
- Triple Kill II – Achieve Triple Kill 6 times in Operation VERGE game mode
- Immunis II – Extract from Mashmak 5 times
- Bringer of Peace I – Complete 1 mission assigned by Misra Matrix
- Top Agent I – Complete 1 mission assigned by the Thalassic Federation
- Scout Cavalry I – Complete 1 mission assigned by the Vulturia Alliance
- Top-tier Informant I – Complete 1 mission assigned by Circulus Sea
- Bushido I – Complete 1 mission assigned by Kamiya Heavy Industries
- ACE I – Win 3 battles in Ace Arena game mode
- Ascendant I – Complete 1 mission assigned by Oak
- Contracted Consultant I – Complete 1 mission assigned by Bifrost
- Knight of Honor I – Complete 1 mission assigned by the Cygnia Union
- Heart of the Brave I – Neutralize 1 Colossal Target in Mashmak
- Demon Hunter III – Neutralize 90 Troopships in Mashmak
- Top Agent II – Complete 3 missions assigned by the Thalassic Federation
- Top-tier Informant II – Complete 3 missions assigned by Circulus Sea
- Ironclad II – Achieve Highest Damage Taken 6 times in Operation VERGE game mode
- Bringer of Peace II – Complete 3 missions assigned by Misra Matrix
- Scout Cavalry II – Complete 3 missions assigned by the Vulturia Alliance
- Honorary Lunarian I – Complete 1 mission assigned by Lunar-mare
- Cloudpiercer II – Extract 100 items from Mashmak
- Bushido II – Complete 3 missions assigned by Kamiya Heavy Industries
- Neutralize Threat III – Destroy 90 Corite Extractors in Mashmak
- Top Gun II – Achieve Ace 6 times in Operation VERGE game mode
- Immunis III – Extract from Mashmak 30 times
- Contracted Consultant II – Complete 3 missions assigned by Bifrost
- Knight of Honor II – Complete 3 missions assigned by the Cygnia Union
- Ascendant II – Complete 3 missions assigned by Oak
- Honorary Lunarian II – Complete 3 missions assigned by Lunar-mare
- Heart of the Brave II – Neutralize 6 Colossal Targets in Mashmak
- Heart of the Brave III – Neutralize 25 Colossal Targets in Mashmak
- ACE II – Win 15 battles in Ace Arena game mode
- Soul of Steel II – Accumulate 18,000 Mission Points in Mashmak
- Cloudpiercer III – Extract 500 items from Mashmak
- ACE III – Win 45 battles in Ace Arena game mode
- Soul of Steel III – Accumulate 70,000 Mission Points in Mashmak
As of July 3, 2025, ACE III and Soul of Steel III are the only two achievements that have not been unlocked by anyone yet.
That's everything you need to know about the achievements in Mecha BREAK.
