Mecha BREAK Twitch Drops (July 2025): All rewards and how to get

Mecha BREAK is finally out, and while the average ratings on Steam so far are mixed, the high number of concurrent players shows that gamers are still interested in checking it out. The developers have launched Twitch Drops on the occasion of the game's release. The event is already live and features numerous free cosmetic items that you can unlock by simply watching your favorite streamers play the title.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Mecha BREAK Twitch Drops for July 2025.
Mecha BREAK Twitch Drops (July 2025): Everything you need to know
Before you start, you must link your Mecha BREAK account with Twitch. Here's how to do so:
- Go to the game's official account linking page.
- Click the Link Account button.
- A Twitch pop-up window will appear.
- Click the purple Authorize button.
Once the accounts are linked, all you need to do is watch Twitch livestreams that have Drops enabled. Here are all the rewards and the required watch time to unlock them:
- Tactical Watch: Watch for 15 minutes
- Wireless Headset: Watch for 30 minutes
- Airstream Divider: Watch for 1 hour
- Cyber Visor: Watch for 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Cybernetic Tail: Watch for 3 hours
Once you reach the required threshold, the items will be available to claim from the Twitch Drops Inventory. Upon claiming them, they should appear in-game immediately. In rare cases, it could take a few days to arrive.
Note that these are purely cosmetic items and provide no competitive advantage.
This is a limited-time event, with the last day to claim the items being July 30, 2025, at 12 am Eastern Time. The items are exclusive and won't come back after the deadline.
