Mecha BREAK is out now, and its launch has been nothing short of impressive. The title has already peaked at nearly 100,000 concurrent players on Steam within a few hours of launch. The game boasts fast-paced action, highly detailed mechs, and flashy animations. Players may be looking for the best graphics settings to run it smoothly without compromising too much on the visuals.

On that note, here are the best graphics settings for the shooter on PC.

Best graphics settings for Mecha BREAK on PC explored

Below are the recommended settings to balance both visuals and performance in Mecha BREAK on PC:

General

General settings (Image via SK Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

Screen settings:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: Set it to the maximum resolution of your monitor

Set it to the maximum resolution of your monitor Target Display: Choose your primary gaming monitor (especially if using multiple displays)

Choose your primary gaming monitor (especially if using multiple displays) Brightness: Adjust to personal preference

Adjust to personal preference UHD Video: Off

Advanced:

Vertical Sync: Off (helps reduce input lag)

Off (helps reduce input lag) Frame Rate Limit (In Match): Set to your monitor’s refresh rate (e.g., 144Hz or 60Hz)

Set to your monitor’s refresh rate (e.g., 144Hz or 60Hz) Frame Rate Limit (Outside Match): 60

60 Graphics API: DirectX 11

Graphics

Graphics settings tab (Image via SK Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

Super-resolution quality:

Super Resolution: FSR

FSR Super-resolution Quality: Max Performance

Max Performance Anti-Aliasing Quality: Off

Off Frame Generation: Off

Off Multi-Frame Generation: Off

Graphics settings:

Rendering Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Low

Low Depth of Field: Off

Off Interface Soft Lighting: Based on your preference (no gameplay impact)

Based on your preference (no gameplay impact) Global Illumination: Low

Low Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Volumetric Fog: Off

Off Scene Interactions: Off

Off Weather Effects: Medium

Medium Virtual Geometry Precision: Low

Low Terrain Precision: Low

Low Vegetation Precision: Medium

Medium Special Effects Quality (Self): Low

Low Special Effects Quality (Others): Medium

Medium Special Effect Precision: Low

Low High Quality Hair: Off

Off Streamed Texture Quality: Standard

Motion Blur:

Motion Blur Intensity: Off

Off Radial Blur Intensity: Off

These graphics settings aim to minimize stutters and maintain a steady frame rate, especially in low or mid-spec PCs. You can tweak them depending on the GPU.

Note that this shooter does not feature an in-game FPS monitor, so you need to use an external service to keep track.

Mecha BREAK system requirements for PC

Here are the official Mecha BREAK minimum and recommended system requirements mentioned on the Steam page of the game:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 570

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 570 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D

Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700XT / Intel Arc B580

NVIDIA RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700XT / Intel Arc B580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 60 GB available space

That's everything you need to know about the best graphics settings for Mecha BREAK.

