  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best graphics settings for Mecha BREAK on PC

Best graphics settings for Mecha BREAK on PC

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 02, 2025 08:24 GMT
Here are the best graphics settings for Mecha BREAK (Image via SK Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)
Tweak your graphics settings in Mecha BREAK for a smooth in-game experience (Image via SK Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

Mecha BREAK is out now, and its launch has been nothing short of impressive. The title has already peaked at nearly 100,000 concurrent players on Steam within a few hours of launch. The game boasts fast-paced action, highly detailed mechs, and flashy animations. Players may be looking for the best graphics settings to run it smoothly without compromising too much on the visuals.

Ad

On that note, here are the best graphics settings for the shooter on PC.

Also read: Mecha BREAK review: Stunning mechs and chaotic battles with a few rough edges

Best graphics settings for Mecha BREAK on PC explored

Below are the recommended settings to balance both visuals and performance in Mecha BREAK on PC:

General

General settings (Image via SK Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)
General settings (Image via SK Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

Screen settings:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: Set it to the maximum resolution of your monitor
  • Target Display: Choose your primary gaming monitor (especially if using multiple displays)
  • Brightness: Adjust to personal preference
  • UHD Video: Off

Advanced:

  • Vertical Sync: Off (helps reduce input lag)
  • Frame Rate Limit (In Match): Set to your monitor’s refresh rate (e.g., 144Hz or 60Hz)
  • Frame Rate Limit (Outside Match): 60
  • Graphics API: DirectX 11

Graphics

Graphics settings tab (Image via SK Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)
Graphics settings tab (Image via SK Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

Super-resolution quality:

Ad
  • Super Resolution: FSR
  • Super-resolution Quality: Max Performance
  • Anti-Aliasing Quality: Off
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Multi-Frame Generation: Off

Graphics settings:

  • Rendering Quality: Medium
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Interface Soft Lighting: Based on your preference (no gameplay impact)
  • Global Illumination: Low
  • Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: Off
  • Screen Space Reflections: Off
  • Volumetric Fog: Off
  • Scene Interactions: Off
  • Weather Effects: Medium
  • Virtual Geometry Precision: Low
  • Terrain Precision: Low
  • Vegetation Precision: Medium
  • Special Effects Quality (Self): Low
  • Special Effects Quality (Others): Medium
  • Special Effect Precision: Low
  • High Quality Hair: Off
  • Streamed Texture Quality: Standard
Ad

Motion Blur:

  • Motion Blur Intensity: Off
  • Radial Blur Intensity: Off

These graphics settings aim to minimize stutters and maintain a steady frame rate, especially in low or mid-spec PCs. You can tweak them depending on the GPU.

Note that this shooter does not feature an in-game FPS monitor, so you need to use an external service to keep track.

Mecha BREAK system requirements for PC

Here are the official Mecha BREAK minimum and recommended system requirements mentioned on the Steam page of the game:

Ad

Minimum requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 570
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700XT / Intel Arc B580
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 60 GB available space

That's everything you need to know about the best graphics settings for Mecha BREAK.

Ad

Read more related articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications