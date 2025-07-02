Mecha BREAK is out now, and its launch has been nothing short of impressive. The title has already peaked at nearly 100,000 concurrent players on Steam within a few hours of launch. The game boasts fast-paced action, highly detailed mechs, and flashy animations. Players may be looking for the best graphics settings to run it smoothly without compromising too much on the visuals.
On that note, here are the best graphics settings for the shooter on PC.
Best graphics settings for Mecha BREAK on PC explored
Below are the recommended settings to balance both visuals and performance in Mecha BREAK on PC:
General
Screen settings:
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: Set it to the maximum resolution of your monitor
- Target Display: Choose your primary gaming monitor (especially if using multiple displays)
- Brightness: Adjust to personal preference
- UHD Video: Off
Advanced:
- Vertical Sync: Off (helps reduce input lag)
- Frame Rate Limit (In Match): Set to your monitor’s refresh rate (e.g., 144Hz or 60Hz)
- Frame Rate Limit (Outside Match): 60
- Graphics API: DirectX 11
Graphics
Super-resolution quality:
- Super Resolution: FSR
- Super-resolution Quality: Max Performance
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Off
- Frame Generation: Off
- Multi-Frame Generation: Off
Graphics settings:
- Rendering Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Low
- Depth of Field: Off
- Interface Soft Lighting: Based on your preference (no gameplay impact)
- Global Illumination: Low
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Volumetric Fog: Off
- Scene Interactions: Off
- Weather Effects: Medium
- Virtual Geometry Precision: Low
- Terrain Precision: Low
- Vegetation Precision: Medium
- Special Effects Quality (Self): Low
- Special Effects Quality (Others): Medium
- Special Effect Precision: Low
- High Quality Hair: Off
- Streamed Texture Quality: Standard
Motion Blur:
- Motion Blur Intensity: Off
- Radial Blur Intensity: Off
These graphics settings aim to minimize stutters and maintain a steady frame rate, especially in low or mid-spec PCs. You can tweak them depending on the GPU.
Note that this shooter does not feature an in-game FPS monitor, so you need to use an external service to keep track.
Mecha BREAK system requirements for PC
Here are the official Mecha BREAK minimum and recommended system requirements mentioned on the Steam page of the game:
Minimum requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 570
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 60 GB available space
Recommended requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700XT / Intel Arc B580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 60 GB available space
That's everything you need to know about the best graphics settings for Mecha BREAK.
