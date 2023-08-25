Meet Holocure, the surprise hit free-to-play game from indie dev KayAnimate

Holocure - Save the Fans is a brand-new free-to-play title from developer KayAnimate. This Vampire Survivors-esque title has recently drawn tremendous praise from an overwhelming number of gamers. Releasing on August 16, 2023, Holocure has players taking control of their favorite characters from the Hololive series of VTubers.

Combined with a charming pixel art style and witty dialogue, the game hits all the right notes for success. But what makes Holocure so good?

The biggest draw of Holocure is its use of the Hololive IP as a fan project

Hololive icons take center stage (Image via Hololive EN)

Developed as a fan project, Holocure uses existing Hololive icons such as Gawr Gura, Houshou Marine, and Mori Calliope, among others, in a cute, engaging top-down battler.

This unofficial fan game’s biggest draw is in its use of the well-established Hololive IP, successfully drawing in a rather niche but dedicated fanbase.

Hololive characters, as depicted in beautiful pixel art form. (Image via KayAnimate)

For reference, Hololive is a virtual YouTuber agency that acquires talents, presenting them as “virtual” streamers - complete with unique, cute 2D-3D models. VTubers have grown in popularity in recent years, with several icons even breaking into mainstream media.

Charming visuals and addicting gameplay go hand in hand in crafting a unique experience

The gameplay borrows elements from Vampire Survivors (Image via KayAnimate)

The gameplay of Holocure is inspired by the likes of Vampire Survivors. Players take control of their favorite Hololive character, battling through hordes of enemies in a pleasing pixel art aesthetic. Each hero possesses unique skills and upgrades, which are further complemented by weapons and passives.

The game offers multiple customization options in the form of weapons. (Image via KayAnimate)

The game also features a gacha to add to the excitement, which thankfully only requires farmable in-game currency. The gacha can deliver items that can further expand upon the gameplay, adding a layer of complexity.

All of this is combined with retro remasters of classic Hololive tracks, with plenty of Easter Eggs, references, and nudges for the more observant players to pick up on.

Being a free-to-play title with consistent updates from a passionate developer also adds to the appeal

Due to its nature as a free-to-play title, it has naturally attracted a sizable playerbase than usual. Coupled with its incredibly relaxed system requirements, the game is easy to pick up and play, even for players unacquainted with the Hololive IP.

Of course, a game is nothing without a dev team that genuinely cares. To that extent, developer Kay Yu has been incredibly active, providing numerous bug fixes, and development updates that have been greatly appreciated by the playerbase.

River City Girls was a title that was also worked on by Kay Yu (Image via WayForward)

Kay Yu is well regarded amongst the community, known prior for his short fan animations that have been acknowledged by the Hololive idols themselves. He is also well-versed in video game development, with prior works in titles such as River City Girls and Castlevania. Naturally, the quality of the game comes as no surprise to anyone.

The amount of love and care put into the game is truly exceptional, and Holocure earns a solid recommendation for both fans of Hololive and newcomers.