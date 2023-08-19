Xbox fans in splits seeing Phil Spencer playing Vampire Survivors amidst Starfield fever

With Starfield's imminent launch, many gamers are climbing onto the hype train. The upcoming open-world sci-fi RPG is Bethesda's newest IP in over 20 years, so the studio and publisher have enough reason to celebrate. The game has already gone gold, and copies have even been shipped to reviewers around the globe.

It is a no-brainer that Xbox execs would have already checked out the game, especially head Phil Spencer. However, fans have been left baffled to know the green team's leader has been spending more time with the indie hit Vampire Survivors instead.

Fans react to Phil Spencer's addiction to Vampire Survivor over Starfield

Xbox players across social media indeed find this hilarious, but also relate to him and chime in about Vampire Survivor's addictive nature:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This surprises many, given how ambitious Starfield's scope is. It is Bethesda Game Studios' most significant project yet, a true-space-faring adventure that spans galaxies. After all, the developer is known for making massive RPGs that players can spend dozens of hours immersed in.

Expand Tweet

However, some players think this switch-up is fair since he likely has had his fill. He must have had access to the game for a while now since he is the brand's boss, after all.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Whatever the case is, it is clear the Xbox head honcho is a gamer of varied tastes. And to its credit, Vampire Survivors is indeed an addictive game that keeps players coming back for more, thanks to its simple game loop. The 2022 indie hit caught gamers by surprise and has become a massive success on Steam with "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews.

Expand Tweet

What is Vampire Survivors about, and who made it?

Vampire Survivors is simplistic yet so much fun (Image via Poncle)

Developed by indie studio Poncle, Vampire Survivors is a rogue-lite bullet-hell game. Players control one of the dozens of distinct characters and try to beat levels featuring swarms of enemy spawns. The game utilizes an auto-attack system to hit foes, so players only need to focus on movement. The basics of the gameplay center around the various weapons and skills that can be acquired.

As players defeat foes, they will collect dropped gems to level up and gain new abilities to help them survive the increasingly threatening lineup. All in all, it is a journey about getting stronger. The variety of builds can be fun to experiment with, especially as players manage to create broken setups that can chew through hordes. In short, it is a solid time-waster but also quality.

Expand Tweet

Come September 2023, however, Starfield will attract all the attention. After the massive success of Baldur's Gate 3, it is supposedly the next mainstream RPG to blow gamers away. Will it deliver on its promise? That remains to be seen. Despite past disasters like Fallout 76, fans are hopeful that Starfield will be a return to form for Bethesda.

Pre-orders for Starfield are live, allowing players to pre-purchase the game's various editions. Do note that those who pre-order the Premium Edition will receive early access, which means gamers can dive into the game before the September 6, 2023 release.

Starfield is set to release exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms. Vampire Survivors, meanwhile, is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.