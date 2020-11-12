Meet Karina, the artist who designed Fortnite's 'Peely' and 'Fishstick'

The internet has been introduced to Brazilian 3D character artist, Karina Souza, who was responsible for the creation of some fan favorite Fortnite skins.
Diversity is a huge topic in several different industries. A recent trending hashtag on Twitter is #IamPOCinPlay. This hashtag focuses on people of color who work in gaming. Karina Souza is one of many people of color who have had an impact on the games we all enjoy. Karina has worked with Epic Games to bring the Peely and Fishstick skins to Fortnite.
Meet Karina, the artist who designed both 'Peely' and 'Fishstick'
Karina Souza is a 3D Character artist who currently works with Airborn Studios. Airborn Studios has done art work across the video game industry. Their portfolio boasts the likes of Epic Games, Activision, Ubisoft, Riot Games, and much more. This high profile company has shown that diversity is important to them.
Karina's portfolio is very impressive. She has worked with the studio and Epic Games multiple times, to bring some popular Fornite character skins to life. She has also done designs for Overwatch and League of Legends characters. Users on Reddit have commented things such as Karina being "Mythic," and how she created a simple fish and banana while having no idea how influential they would become.
#IamPOCinPlay — Diversity in gaming
The trending hashtag of #IamPOCinPlay has shown the importance of diversity in gaming. It has put a face behind some of the creations the gamers interact with on a daily basis. Karina Souza is one of so many that have brought attention to diversity.
The hashtag has shown that many like Karina have made impacts on the lives of gamers. It is not just character design. People of color have a reach in a variety of gaming industry areas. There are environment designers, sound producers, writers, and so much more.Published 12 Nov 2020, 04:14 IST