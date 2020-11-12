Meet Karina, the artist who designed Fortnite's 'Peely' and 'Fishstick'

The internet has been introduced to Brazilian 3D character artist, Karina Souza, who was responsible for the creation of some fan favorite Fortnite skins.

Diversity is a huge topic in several different industries. A recent trending hashtag on Twitter is #IamPOCinPlay. This hashtag focuses on people of color who work in gaming. Karina Souza is one of many people of color who have had an impact on the games we all enjoy. Karina has worked with Epic Games to bring the Peely and Fishstick skins to Fortnite.

Meet Karina, the artist who designed both 'Peely' and 'Fishstick'

Hey There! #IamPOCinPlay



My name is Karina I'm a Brazilian. And I am Freelance 3D Character artist, working for almost 6 years with games.



Currently working for #Fortnite with the awesome @airbornstudios



And I'm very happy to see the growing diversity in game industry. 🇧🇷🎮 pic.twitter.com/lB0ysUfYb5 — Karina Souza (@karytsukino) November 9, 2020

Karina Souza is a 3D Character artist who currently works with Airborn Studios. Airborn Studios has done art work across the video game industry. Their portfolio boasts the likes of Epic Games, Activision, Ubisoft, Riot Games, and much more. This high profile company has shown that diversity is important to them.

Happy #PortfolioDay everyone! I'm Karina, I am a 3d character artist from Brazil. And I love creating cool characters for videogames , figurines and for fun! 🙌🙌



You can check more of my work on Artstation:https://t.co/tL6MJLgQIy pic.twitter.com/xEurrNHAwc — Karina Souza (@karytsukino) July 10, 2019

Karina's portfolio is very impressive. She has worked with the studio and Epic Games multiple times, to bring some popular Fornite character skins to life. She has also done designs for Overwatch and League of Legends characters. Users on Reddit have commented things such as Karina being "Mythic," and how she created a simple fish and banana while having no idea how influential they would become.

#IamPOCinPlay — Diversity in gaming

The trending hashtag of #IamPOCinPlay has shown the importance of diversity in gaming. It has put a face behind some of the creations the gamers interact with on a daily basis. Karina Souza is one of so many that have brought attention to diversity.

Hello party people #IamPOCinPlay 🤓✨



My name is Juliet Rascon. I was born and raised in Mexico🥳🇲🇽 - I'm a Sound Designer at @PlayStation and I've worked on some pretty cool titles 😍🙌



DM's are always open if you ever have any audio questions or just want to talk shop🎧 pic.twitter.com/npzQIP13p0 — M Juliet Rascon ✨🎧🎚️✨Turn up the Foley Please ✨ (@JulietRascon) November 9, 2020

Hey y'all! I'm Nigel and #IamPOCinPlay! I'm currently working as a producer @Bungie making cool memes, videos, and emblems for y'all! I've been at Bungie for four years now, but in the industry for about 6 years.



Can't wait for you all to play #BeyondLight #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/dYFWKbRuIS — 🏳️‍🌈 Stasis Wielder Zexu 🏳️‍🌈✊🏿 (@PrinceZexu) November 9, 2020

Hiya #IamPOCinPlay! Name’s Jobye and I’m a Canadian born Filipino-Bangladeshi game dev currently working in the US as a Senior Environment Artist @Respawn on @PlayApex! 10+ years as a game dev and still having fun! pic.twitter.com/DnSZMI2qfI — Jobye-Kyle Karmaker (@jobyek) November 9, 2020

The hashtag has shown that many like Karina have made impacts on the lives of gamers. It is not just character design. People of color have a reach in a variety of gaming industry areas. There are environment designers, sound producers, writers, and so much more.