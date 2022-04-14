Mega Deck challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards and more

Every week, Clash Royale presents a new set of 1v1 and 2v2 challenges for players. They can use these challenges to try out new decks, battle types, and gain extra resources, Magic Items, and Gems.

The Mega Deck challenge, which is being introduced for the first time in Clash Royale, is the most recent one. In-game challenge battles can be fought with 18 cards from the unlock card collection.

In this article, we will discuss everything players need to know about the Mega Deck challenge and the rewards that come with it.

Mega Deck challenge in Clash Royale

Mega Deck Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Mega Deck challenge is an upcoming in-game task, where players will test the new battle format for the first time. Unlike previous challenges and tournaments, the Mega Deck challenge is completely new and has many unique features. Players should participate in the challenge to win additional Gold, Gems, cards, Magic Items and more.

The in-game description of the Mega Deck Challenge is as follows:

"Build a Mega Deck with 18 cards from your collection. 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and keep your progress."

Unlike the Lava Hound Draft challenge, which distributes cards in random order, the Mega Deck Challenge allows competitors to select a deck before the battle begins.

To win, a player must build the finest 18-card deck possible, which contains low-elixir cards, high-hit point cards, high-damage cards, tank cards, swarm cards, anti-air cards, and more.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale

Share a screenshot of your challenge deck below, so we can either copy it or laugh at it The Mega Deck Challenge is here!Share a screenshot of your challenge deck below, so we can either copy it or laugh at it The Mega Deck Challenge is here!Share a screenshot of your challenge deck below, so we can either copy it or laugh at it 😈 https://t.co/TezUUY5rC9

The Mega Deck challenge is the first time that players will have access to choose 18 cards and play using an 18-cards deck in the in-game challenge battles. Based on the description, they will get cards in a similar format to regular battles, the only difference would be that the challenge battle will include 18 cards.

To receive all of the rewards, one must create an 18-card deck using the unlocked cards and win six challenging battles. After three losses, the challenge will be completed, though players can re-start it with Gems.

Mega Deck challenge rewards

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Mega Deck feedback below Did you like this challenge? Anything we should change in this game mode?Mega Deck feedback below Did you like this challenge? Anything we should change in this game mode?Mega Deck feedback below 👇👇👇 https://t.co/RAhUQ2uGiu

The Mega Deck challenge is a highly-rewarded in-game opportunity, where players can earn wild cards, gems, gold, magic items and much more. The following are the rewards for the Mega Deck challenge:

Players will get 8000 gold on first win

Players will get one chest key on second win

Players will get 4000 gold on third win

Players will get one legendary token on fourth win

Players will get 2000 gold on fifth win

Players will get one legendary will card on sixth win

Finally, earnings from the Clash Royale Mega Deck challenge can be used to improve one's card and in-game progress. The challenge will begin on April 16, so get ready to participate and earn prizes.

