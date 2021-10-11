Memory of Dust in Genshin Impact: Stats and suitable characters explained

Genshin Impact just announced that Memory of Dust would be a featured weapon alongside the Polar Star in the Epitome Invocation banner for the 2.2 update. In simple words, there will be a boosted drop rate for it in the banner.

While many players know that the Polar Star is the signature weapon for Childe, they seem confused about the viability of the Memory of Dust.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Polar Star (Bow) and Memory of Dust (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! #GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Polar Star (Bow) and Memory of Dust (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/5W6bOQ8CRQ

Memory of Dust in Genshin Impact

Like any other five-star weapon in Genshin Impact, the Memory of Dust has a brilliant base ATK of 46. It further provides an ATK boost of 10.8% with its sub-stat.

At Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1, Memory of Dust's attack increases to 608. Similarly, the sub-stat ATK boost rises to 49.6%. Hence, it is self-evident that Geo DPS characters such as Ningguang can be paired with this weapon for great results.

However, the most important component of Memory of Dust is its passive ability:

Increases Shield Strength by 20/25/30/35/40%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4/5/6/7/8% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. It can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

The weapon's passive ability is primarily focused on increasing shield strength and providing an ATK boost. Based on the passive, it is recommended that players use Memory of Dust in Geo-centric teams.

Most suitable characters for Memory of Dust in Genshin Impact

All Catalyst users in Genshin Impact can work well with the Memory of Dust. However, there must be a Shield character in the party for this.

While playing with the Memory of Dust, gamers must ensure that the wielder remains inside a shield to gain the massive ATK buff. The characters using Memory of Dust get a 40% attack buff and 20% higher shield strength on five stacks with its passive. When combined with the weapon's sub-stat, this ATK buff increases to 89.6%.

Memory of Dust seems like a tailor-made weapon for Ningguang because she can make her own shields with the Crystalize reaction. Interestingly, Ningguang is one of the featured four-star characters in Childe's upcoming re-run banner.

Also Read

Other Catalyst users like Yanfei, Klee, and Mona can also work well when equipped with Memory of Dust. However, players must add a shield character to the party to facilitate this.

Edited by Ravi Iyer