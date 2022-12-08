Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe 2018 in Need for Speed Unbound?

The NFS saga makes a return with Need for Speed Unbound as the next mainline entry in the beloved arcade-racing franchise. Unbound houses a variety of exotic vehicles for players to pick from as they ride on the lively streets of Lakeshore City. The title ensures players have a great time while doing so.

With a unique approach to storytelling, the Need for Speed saga somewhat returns to its roots with Unbound. Criterion Games did not fail to amaze fans with an excellent narrative involving some great characters as well.

With over 143 cars available, Need for Speed Unbound by far has the largest roster of vehicles for NFS lovers. Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe 2018 is one of them that can be easily acquired by fulfilling a few simple requirements.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe 2018 is a great A+ tier ride to have in Need for Speed Unbound

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe 2018 is an excellent A+ tier car with a 230 stock rating. The Rear-wheel drive reaches a top speed of 185 mph. With neutral handling, it can reach an impressive speed of 0-60 mph in only 4.0 seconds.

The requirement to unlock a Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe 2018 is extremely simple in Unbound. The campaign vehicle can be acquired through a few easy steps:

Players must progress further into the story to unlock this vehicle.

Players must have an amount of $110,500 in the bank to purchase this vehicle from dealerships.

For online mode, players must finish 25 Tier A playlists in Unbound.

The aforementioned requirements can be easily filled in Unbound. Cashing $110,000 will not be a hard run for gamers as it can be obtained via side races and more activities in the game. Most vehicles in the title can either be acquired through completion of certain campaign races or can be purchased via dealerships.

The Need for Speed saga has always delivered a unique racing experience to fans throughout the years. The franchise has given fans everything from simulation racing on NFS Shift to the mud-styled, illegal street-racing of Most Wanted 2005. The classic franchise never fails to get creative when playing with the ideas of vehicles.

The Need for Speed Unbound slowly returns to the base roots of the saga as Criterion Games sets up an amazing world with graffiti-styled art. The arcade-style racing formula, which made the franchise popular in the first place, is still present in the game.

The game toys around with the idea of a unique narrative that provides a spotlight for many of the in-game characters. The fictional city of Lakeshore provides gamers with a window of opportunity to try their hearts out in the streets as they become a legend with the available high-speed vehicles.

The experience that Need for Speed Unbound delivers is rather unique. The title is available for players to try out on Steam and Origin. Players can also grab the Palace Edition that will provide five extra cars.

