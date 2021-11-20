"I'm starting to get mad": Michael Reeves and Lilypichu roleplay as incel personas of Mario and Luigi

Lily "Lilypichu" and her boyfriend Michael Reeves hilariously roleplayed as incel versions of Mario and Luigi on stream.

The two were hosting a cooking stream alongside Imane "Pokimane" Anys as a mini-celebration type of event. They aimed to bake a birthday cake together, as it happened to be both Michael and Lily's birthdays.

However, multiple mishaps occurred as they were slightly intoxicated, which led to some funny and inexplicable moments on stream.

Michael Reeves and Lilypichu concoct an impromptu Mario and Luigi skit on stream

On November 20, 2021, both Lily "Lilypichu" Ki and her boyfriend, Michael Reeves, celebrated their respective birthdays. Lily turned 30 years old, while Michael turned 24.

To commemorate the auspicious day, Lily and Michael teamed up with Imane "Pokimane" Anys to try and bake a birthday cake for themselves. However, the intoxicated streamers came across many problems along the way, which they spun into entertaining moments.

At one point, Michael and Lily were on camera on their own. They began to improvise and roleplay characters from the Mario franchise, with the former playing Mario and the latter Luigi.

Michael, as Mario, exclaimed that he was browsing an interesting "forum" known as MGTOW, which stands for Men Go Their Own Way. Lilypichu, playing his brother Luigi, repeats that he told him "not to browse those forums."

Michael then jokes that it's not like "Incel dot com" and that they've "matured," which is a satirical joke as the subreddit has often been criticized for hosting incels and misogynists.

Lilypichu then fully commits herself to the role that she plays, convincing "Mario" that Princess Peach owes him, to which Michael says,

"That's the point Luigi, now you're thinking like me. She OWES me,"

Which is an indirect nod to Lilypichu from Michael for picking up on his joke. The two echo each other's words, stating that "Peach" owes "Mario" as he's been nice to her for many years.

Michael played a large hand in many of the incidents that took place that night. Right after the trio managed to bake a cake, he took it upon himself to lift it from the cake pan. However, his hand slipped, resulting in a smashed cake.

Lilypichu and Michael Reeves have been publicly dating for over a year. Ki announced it on a YouTube vlog she uploaded in February 2020. The two are a part of the content creation group OfflineTV, of which Lily is a founding member.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar