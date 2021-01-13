"I made OTV." Pokimane explains the inception of OfflineTV

In a recent stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys talked about the history of Offline TV and claimed she came up with the name.

Offline TV is a social media entertainment group started by William “Scarra” Li and Chris Chan, Li's manager. Pokimane and Orlando “Based Yoona” Flota were the other two members at the beginning.

The organization has since then seen a lot of change. Pokimane was rumored to have left Offline TV. However, it was later confirmed that she merely moved out of the “Offline TV” house and will continue being part of the content creation team. In a recent stream, Pokimane talked about her own role in the inception of Offline TV and claimed she was the one who came up with the name.

Pokimane explains the inception of Offline TV, says she came up with the name.

As seen in the video below, Pokimane was asked by one of her viewers about her relationship with Offline TV. In response, Pokimane claimed that she “made Offline TV," although not alone.

“You know what’s crazy? I made OTV, not on my own, but I was there at the inception so technically I didn’t really join, and I chose the name Offline TV coz I wanted it to be like, you know, showcasing what we do, offline!”

Pokimane went on to say the content creators in question were always streaming. That was literally how their viewers knew them. Moreover, it was due to various video games that the streamers played that garnered the initial attention.

Advertisement

Pokimane believed that the streamers would stop being famous once the video games that they played became less popular. She said that Offline TV was made so that streamers could maintain their popularity even after the video games they played became less popular.

Image via Pokimane, Twitch

“The way that you counter-act that (decrease in popularity) is to, build an audience off your personality and have them know more about you. So I was just like, I wanted to be able to create content outside of gaming.”

In a nutshell, Pokimane wanted Offline TV to create content that was not related to gaming so that its base wouldn't be tied to external factors such as the popularity of a video game.