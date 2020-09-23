Microsoft will consider buying more videogame companies in the future, says Satya Nadella

In a recent interview, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that the company will consider acquiring more videogame studios in the near future.

Microsoft's next generation of consoles, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S, is set to be launched on November 10, 2020. The pre-orders for the consoles began on September 22, 2020.

However, despite providing the time and schedule for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders, the company couldn't stop the scalpers. Moreover, the sudden increase in load also crashed many online stores.

We are humbled by the record-breaking demand for Xbox Series X and S. Huge thanks to everyone for the excitement. 🙏



If you weren't successful today be sure to sign up with retailers for updates, and expect more consoles to be available on November 10. 💚 — Xbox (@Xbox) September 22, 2020

Microsoft is not done buying gaming studios: Satya Nadella

In an interview with Cnet, Phil Spencer, CEO of Xbox, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, talked about the future of Xbox and Game Pass.

Gaming is an ever-growing field, and interactive entertainment is the technology which will grow at an enormous speed in the coming years.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that they are considering to buy more game companies in the future https://t.co/9dyOxoTad9 pic.twitter.com/m7KNaWogF0 — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 22, 2020

During the interview, Satya Nadella said:

"You can't wake up one day and say, 'Let me build a game studio'. The idea of having content is so we can reach larger communities. That's why Microsoft will consider buying even more video game companies in the future why it continues to invest in its Xbox Game Pass subscription service."

In the same interview, Phil Spencer said:

"Content is just the incredible ingredient to our platform that we continue to invest in, This doubles the size of our creative organisation."

Microsoft recently acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Game Studios and ZeniMax Online Studios, for 7.5 billion USD. The company is aiming for more acquisitions in the near future.

