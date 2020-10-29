Million Roses' PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Million Roses is a renowned YouTuber who is popular in the PUBG Mobile community. In this article, we take a look at his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Million Roses’ PUBG Mobile ID and stats

Million Roses’ PUBG Mobile ID is 545660017, and his IGN is MR々NotMilion. He is also the leader of the clan – ‘MillionFamily.’

Season 15

His stats in Season 15 (Europe) - Squad

In the current season, Million Roses has played a total of 189 squad games in the Europe region and has secured 45 wins at a win rate of 23.8%. He also has 87 finishes in the Top 10. With 1192 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.31 and has inflicted average damage of 997.9 per match.

His stats in Season 15 (Europe) - Duo

The YouTuber has also played 113 duo games and has registered 52 wins, translating to a win rate of 46%. He has 92 top-ten finishes. He has tallied 480 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 4.25.

His stats in Season 15 (South America) - Squads

Million Roses has also played 1 match in the North American server and has 3 kills in it. He has even appeared in 3 squad games in the South American server, killing 6 enemies in the process.

His stats in Season 15 (Middle East) - Squads

Million Roses has also played 7 squad games in the Middle East server and has won 2 games. He has racked up 43 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.14. He also has a single duo game in the KRJP server and has killed 1 opponent in the process.

Million Roses' YouTube channel

Million Roses started his content creation journey over two years ago. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 519 videos on his YouTube channel. He currently boasts a subscriber count of over 5.34 million and has more than 558 million combined views on his videos.

Million Roses' social media accounts

Million Roses is active on Facebook and Instagram. Here are the links to his profiles:

