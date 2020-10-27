Season 15 of PUBG Mobile was released on 15th September, marking the beginning of the new royale pass and its theme Beyond the A.C.E.

As usual, the season will last around two months, and players can expect the new season to commence soon once the present one draws to a close.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 end date revealed

As soon as the Royale Pass of a season is released, its end date is also revealed. Season 15 of PUBG Mobile will end on 15th November 2020, after which the RP section will get locked, and players will not be able to collect their rewards. So, they have a fair amount of time on their hands to reach tier 100 and collect all the prizes.

After the end of the season, when the players click on the RP section, they will receive a message which will state the time remaining for the beginning of the next one.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 RP

Just like the previous seasons, it is expected that Season 16 of PUBG Mobile will begin a day after Season 15 ends, i.e., on 17th November. However, there has been no official announcement on this front.

As usual, there will be one free and two paid variants of the Royale Pass available for the next season – Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus., which would cost the users 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively. Also, they have the option of availing a subscription.

With the beginning of the new season, the ranks and stats will be reset, and the users will again have to begin grinding their way upwards of the rank system.

Also, some of the rank rewards and RP rewards have been leaked. Players can watch the video below to get a glimpse of them all:

