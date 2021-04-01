"Millionaire streamer loses to electricity bill": xQc hilariously trolled after he forgets to pay his electricity bill

One of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, recently became the subject of online ridicule, after he admitted to forgetting to pay his electricity bill.
The former Overwatch pro was faced with a rather grim situation on live stream recently, after his GTA RP stream on NoPixel's server suddenly went offline. Viewers were left understandably confused as their screens all flashed the following familiar backdrop:
As fans continued to ponder over the meaning behind the abrupt ending of his recent Twitch stream, xQc took to Twitter to provide a much-needed sense of clarity:
In a hilarious reveal, xQc stated that his power had gone out as a result of him forgetting to pay his electricity bill.
In a follow-up tweet, he appeared to blame it on "just Canadian bank stuff," as he claimed that despite autopay being on, the payment couldn't go through because of his credit card limit, which has reportedly been the same since he was 12 years old.
In light of this hilarious gaffe, Twitter users had a field day at xQc's expense, as they proceeded to mock him over his millionaire status and mind-numbing forgetfulness.
Twitter reacts to xQc forgetting to pay his electricity bill
xQc is undoubtedly one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world today, having amassed a stellar fan following over the course of his career.
His over-the top antics, eccentric wisecracks and skilled gameplay have made him a highly entertaining force to reckon with in the streaming circuit, where his streams constantly rake in massive viewership numbers.
He is currently the third-most subscribed Twitch streamer, behind Ludwig and Ranboo, as a result of which he is believed to rake in a steady revenue flow, which totals up to a couple million.
Often categorized in the bracket of a Twitch millionaire, his recent electricity bill goof-up ended up opening the floodgates to a barrage of trolls, all of which poked fun at his perceived millionaire status:
From the reactions above, it seems to be quite evident that the internet has found fresh meme material regarding xQc's intriguing exploits, which seldom fail to amaze.
Fans will now be hoping that he is able to sort out his credit card dilemma soon, so that he is able to finally pay his bills and hop back onto Twitch for another riveting session of GTA RP.