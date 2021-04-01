"Millionaire streamer loses to electricity bill": xQc hilariously trolled after he forgets to pay his electricity bill

One of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, recently became the subject of online ridicule, after he admitted to forgetting to pay his electricity bill.

The former Overwatch pro was faced with a rather grim situation on live stream recently, after his GTA RP stream on NoPixel's server suddenly went offline. Viewers were left understandably confused as their screens all flashed the following familiar backdrop:

Image via xQc/ Twitch

As fans continued to ponder over the meaning behind the abrupt ending of his recent Twitch stream, xQc took to Twitter to provide a much-needed sense of clarity:

FORGOT TO PAY THE ELECTRICITY BILL. POWER WENT DOWN, STREAM DID TOO. WILL BE BACK ON LATER TODAY OR TOMORROW. UPS AND DOWNS LAST STREAM BUT OVERALL GOOD! BIG BIG — xQc (@xQc) March 31, 2021

In a hilarious reveal, xQc stated that his power had gone out as a result of him forgetting to pay his electricity bill.

AUTOPAY WAS ON BUT MY CREDITCARD LIMIT IS THE SAME I HAD WHEN I WAS 12 SO SOMETIMES ITS EMPTY AND PAYMENT CANT GO THROUGH. JUST CANADIAN BANK STUFF MOVE ALONG — xQc (@xQc) March 31, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, he appeared to blame it on "just Canadian bank stuff," as he claimed that despite autopay being on, the payment couldn't go through because of his credit card limit, which has reportedly been the same since he was 12 years old.

In light of this hilarious gaffe, Twitter users had a field day at xQc's expense, as they proceeded to mock him over his millionaire status and mind-numbing forgetfulness.

Twitter reacts to xQc forgetting to pay his electricity bill

xQc is undoubtedly one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world today, having amassed a stellar fan following over the course of his career.

His over-the top antics, eccentric wisecracks and skilled gameplay have made him a highly entertaining force to reckon with in the streaming circuit, where his streams constantly rake in massive viewership numbers.

He is currently the third-most subscribed Twitch streamer, behind Ludwig and Ranboo, as a result of which he is believed to rake in a steady revenue flow, which totals up to a couple million.

Often categorized in the bracket of a Twitch millionaire, his recent electricity bill goof-up ended up opening the floodgates to a barrage of trolls, all of which poked fun at his perceived millionaire status:

FORGOT TO PAY LULW — allie | mischief♦️ (@m1sschieff) March 31, 2021

Broke omegalul — 🎉Alex :c🎉 (@ExtraHypxr) March 31, 2021

Millionaire forgetting 😭😭 — zay lol (@zaystfulol) March 31, 2021

Grown ass man — magyc (@magycgg) March 31, 2021

Fake Millionaire LULW — MJCC (@MJCC62602834) March 31, 2021

how does a millionaire forget to pay the electrical bill? — awokenfigment (@BryantThere) March 31, 2021

MILLIONARE BUT FORGETS TO PAY ELECTRICITY OMEGALUL — tristan 🍜 (@ki1roy) March 31, 2021

MILLIONAIRE DIDNT PAY FOR BILL pic.twitter.com/I6xVgY2EI3 — Sly (@HellishSly) March 31, 2021

how tf did you forget pic.twitter.com/8PoYkN3vTK — mhm (@Luuwasshort) March 31, 2021

How else is he supposed to stay a multimillionaire? — creem garvy (@creemgarvy) March 31, 2021

only xqc would forget to pay an electricity bill but rob a bank in gta instead pic.twitter.com/n46VPgRkgA — hky 🏒 (@therealhky) March 31, 2021

Imagine streaming 96 hours a week and forgetting to pay the electricity bill, like BRUH you ABUSE that thing pic.twitter.com/ymX3qK9wTL — sergiopr0 🔥 EXTENSIBLE 1-2 ABRIL (@sergiopr0_) March 31, 2021

Billionaire streamer loses to credit card pic.twitter.com/mSXnATrOQF — Nathan:( (@Nathanmofo) March 31, 2021

He still is, just not physically — Masked (@MaskedMooshroom) March 31, 2021

Wait, a credit card at 12?? pic.twitter.com/BteJfOs0xx — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) March 31, 2021

LOST TO 12-YEAR OLD SELF pic.twitter.com/EgGGAN5hU8 — MacMag (@McSlobDave) March 31, 2021

DUDE IS A MILLIONNAIRE BUT STILL OWNS A CREDIT CARD FOR STUDENTS LMAO — りゅか (@iamryuka) March 31, 2021

You on your way to get a new credit card pic.twitter.com/vfpf82A4Ze — Woke (@WokePow) March 31, 2021

From the reactions above, it seems to be quite evident that the internet has found fresh meme material regarding xQc's intriguing exploits, which seldom fail to amaze.

Fans will now be hoping that he is able to sort out his credit card dilemma soon, so that he is able to finally pay his bills and hop back onto Twitch for another riveting session of GTA RP.