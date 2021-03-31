5 popular GTA RP streamers to follow in 2021

Given GTA RP's rising popularity, trying to find popular GTA RP streamers is easier than one might think.

Every good GTA RP streamer has something unique. Sometimes, they excel in roleplaying, which captivates their audience. At other times, their notoriety and fame from other games transitioned perfectly into GTA RP. Regardless of the reason, these five GTA RP streamers are undeniably popular and well worth watching at least once.

As these are successful GTA RP streamers, they can easily be found on Twitch whenever they're online. It's not uncommon to see them with over 15,000 viewers at any given moment. They even have YouTube channels and Twitter pages, so fans of their content can check out even more of it on those platforms.

Five popular GTA RP streamers to follow in 2021

#5 - pokelawls

Image via TopTwitchStreamers

Pokelawls is best known for his GTA RP OC, Bogg Dann. Bogg Dann is a character that's chill and often pleasant to talk to, although that is often a facade for how he truly feels. The character has been depressed from time to time, although fans generally see the more light-hearted silly stuff as of late.

Recently, pokelawls made a song in GTA RP, which is as silly as it sounds. He has over 900K followers on Twitch, so there's always somebody out there making a clip of his humorous antics. It should be noted that he streams whenever he wants, so fans seeking a consistent streamer might miss him from time to time.

#4 - Sykkuno

Image via Sykkuno (YouTube)

Sykkuno is one of the most popular Twitch streamers, especially within the GTA RP community. His chill demeanor and good roleplaying skills make him an entertaining streamer to watch whenever he's online. His character, Yuno Sykk, is somebody most GTA players can relate to, as he often finds himself in unfortunate situations thanks to his impulsive behavior.

With over 3M followers, it's hard to find a GTA RP streamer with more recognition or fame. Once a player sees him in action, it's not hard to see why he's so popular. It should be noted that he doesn't exclusively play GTA RP, as he often plays other popular games like Valorant, Among Us, and Genshin Impact. Still, GTA RP is one of the games he's been frequently playing as of late, so GTA RP fans should check him out now.

#3 - Kyle

Image via kyle (Twitter)

Kyle is an incredibly simple name for a Twitch streamer, but he's more than just a simple streamer. His voice kinda sounds like Trevor Philips when he's playing the character of Kyle Pred, so that's pretty neat. As far as the character of Kyle Pred goes, he's an arrogant cop who often gives in to his vices. He's not exactly a role model, but he's certainly an interesting character to see when roleplaying.

Of course, that does mean he gets to do regular cop work on stream. Being a police officer can be exciting at times, so fans looking for roleplaying action with a bit of flair should check out Kyle when they can.

#2 - Buddha

Image via buddha (Twitch)

Buddha is one of the fastest-rising GTA RP streamers to watch out for. With over 400K followers and over 10K subscribers on Twitch alone, Buddha is unquestionably one of the most popular GTA RP streamers. What makes Buddha stand out compared to other GTA RP streamers is that he has a set schedule that makes following him a lot more convenient for his fans.

Typically, he'll start streaming around 12:30 CST all seven days a week. If something ever comes up, he'll post about it on Twitter, so his loyal followers won't have to blindly guess when he'll show up or not. Consistency is key for a streamer, and that's the one trait Buddha excels at. As far as content goes, he is pretty entertaining to listen to, and he even has a small YouTube channel which is rapidly growing thanks to GTA RP's popularity.

#1 - XqcOW

Image via The Loadout

XqcOW (more popularly known as Xqc) is arguably the most popular GTA RP streamer of all time. His popularity and rise to fame predate GTA RP, but his involvement with GTA RP isn't to be underestimated. His prior bans have been newsworthy, with several gaming media outlets reporting it.

Even mere clips of him can easily get over 100K views on Twitch. It is worth noting that he does play a character for his fans, as sometimes his critics aren't aware that he acts up for the entertainment of his fans. Sometimes GTA RP streamers are too simplistic, but fans of Xqc should know that there's always something going on when he's online.

