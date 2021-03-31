Some critics within the GTA RP community believe that the current storylines are either weak or non-existent.

Case in point, popular Twitch streamer Xqc recently went on a rant about how GTA RP has no storylines and how everybody is just "buddy-buddy" as seen in the clip here. There are many GTA RP servers, so this doesn't necessarily apply to every single one. However, even a popular one like NoPixel is susceptible to being a little too generic at times.

GTA RP is an amazing concept, but having a clearer storyline with actors playing their character could propel the novel concept into something more genuinely exciting. Sometimes, characters feel so distant from people who aren't their friends. While it's good to have that for some characters, it does lead to situations where GTA RP feels too isolated and barren at times.

How GTA RP can benefit from having clearer storylines

Storylines are an essential part of any game. While it is nice to roleplay, there needs to be more at stake to truly captivate an audience for long periods of time. If there is no storyline (or an unclear one), then the novelty of GTA RP will likely wane over time.

GTA RP is still fairly new to the gaming world in terms of its mainstream status, but it can still grow. That would be the primary benefit for it to have clearer storylines. Another major benefit would be that it just makes the game more interesting to watch and play. There is plenty of lore but it can feel disjointed at times.

Clearer storylines

As GTA RP is a broad topic as far as current stories go, it could help to unify some of these stories to form something more coherent. Presently, watching GTA RP feels unpredictable. That unpredictability can be a good thing, but it also means that the viewer doesn't really have a clue of what could happen.

Yes, the viewer can likely tell that a person doing their job is likely to maintain their job. However, that isn't the unpredictability in the context of this statement. Rather, there is often no endgame for GTA RP players. Players who excel at improv can wing it on the fly, but the honest truth is that most players aren't good at that. As a result, the stories feel messy or non-existent at times.

One of the most essential parts of a clear storyline is conflict. As Xqc did mention how there was no storyline and how friendly everybody was to one another in GTA RP, it is worth noting that there isn't much conflict in the grand scheme of things. There can be generic cop chases here and there. GTA RP has so much potential that it can feel repetitive watching the same streamer over and over again.

Having a clear storyline would remedy part of that problem. A good storyline would have a conflict, which in turn could make people want to watch what's going on. "Can't-miss TV" might not be so relevant in the modern digital world, but there is an argument to be had that "can't-miss Twitch" channels have a lot of potential. GTA RP is already big, but this could make GTA RP a permanent fixture of Twitch for years to come.

Entertainment

Clearer storylines also mean that GTA RP fans can enjoy the game more than usual. A good story is remembered long after a person experiences it for the first time, so what's to say that GTA RP couldn't replicate that feeling? There is potential for more entertainment not just for the viewer, but for the streamer as well.

Somebody like Sodapoppin quit GTA RP because it started to feel like a chore. While the concept of GTA RP is amazing, it isn't something that can realistically maintain all of its core streamers. Repeating the same thing day in and day out can get taxing, and a lack of a storyline to look forward to plays a crucial role in that.

In the Sodapoppin example listed above, he wanted to do more activities in GTA RP other than the usual jobs. However, he had an obligation in-game to continue his duties, which meant that he couldn't break the roleplay to do something more exciting for him. If more streamers quit for a similar reason, that would be bad for GTA RP's popularity.

Of course, players don't have to quit for it to be noticeable. Even players like Xqc have gotten banned before for abusing bugs (such as the infamous moment where he exploited a bug to use weapons in a situation he wasn't supposed to be able to). If there was a more interesting storyline that could allow players like Sodapoppin and Xqc to do the things they wanted to do, then it is likely that their viewers would also love GTA RP more.