MindsEye by ex-Rockstar producer announced, promises to scratch an itch for Cyberpunk fans

IO Interactive Partners has revealed MindsEye at the PlayStation State of Play 2025 showcase. The game is directed by Leslie Benzies, an ex-Rockstar Games employee who was involved in the making of beloved titles like Red Dead Redemption and GTA 5. This new project aims to offer an immersive open-world cyberpunk experience backed by an engrossing narrative that seemingly rivals that of CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077.

Read on to learn more about this offering, including when fans can check it out and which platforms it will arrive on.

What is MindsEye about and how does it compare to Cyberpunk 2077?

Developed by Leslie Benzoies at the studio Build A Rocket Boy, MindsEye has a cinematic flair.

Players will walk in the shoes of Jacob Diaz, an ex-soldier who finds himself caught in the chaos of a lawless dystopian world. The hero finds himself struggling with a mysterious neural implant that results in memory loss and flashbacks. As such, he must find answers to his forgotten past and embark on a journey that straddles the precipice of life and death.

Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 will no doubt draw comparisons between Diaz and CD Project RED's 2020 open-world RPG protagonist, V. They also found themselves forced to contend with the aftermath of a neural implant that had them share their mental space with a digitized entity from an era long gone.

Similarly, the story of Leslie Benzies' new game promises a thrilling look at the rise of sentient AI, corporate espionage, and other cyberpunk genre staples also seen in CD Projekt's title.

All in all, fans who had their fill with Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty DLC and are itching for more should have MindsEye lined up on their plate. The title promises groundbreaking strides, based on gameplay presented in the trailer, which looks like a mix of GTA and Cyberpunk 2077.

Players will engage in hectic shootouts against foes in open-world environments (Image via IO Interactive Partners)

MindsEye platforms and release window

This game will arrive in the summer of 2025 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. This puts it out of the way of the stomping behemoth that is GTA 6, which is slated for a fall 2025 launch.

