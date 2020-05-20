Minecraft Pocket Edition: APK download link

Minecraft Pocket Edition

Minecraft, since its release, has gone on to become a full-fledged internet sensation. Breaking new ground in terms of pop-culture relevance, Minecraft is perhaps one of the most popular games in the world.

No other game quit captures the "build your own world" aspect of video games as Minecraft does. It is truly a wondrous accomplishment in video games. The only thing limiting your world in Minecraft is your imagination. If you can think of it, you can build it.

From modest village homes to giant, expansive castles straight out of something like Castlevania - the game was an instant and massive success on PC and later released to great success on Consoles as well.

It took little time for developers to make a version for mobile phones before they released Minecraft: Pocket Edition for mobile platforms. The game is just as good on the mobile phone as its PC and Console counterparts.

Download Minecraft Pocket Edition APK from this link, here.

Minecraft Pocket Edition: Beta

Also Read: How to Fly Planes in GTA 5

Minecraft Pocket Edition Features

Graphics are similar to the same art style that players fell love with in the PC/Console version. The mobile phone edition maintains the same level of graphical detail and art style to offer PC/Console level visual quality.

Popular Game Modes such as Creative and Survival are also available on the mobile phone version, making it a competent mobile phone port of the original version.

Advertisement

Mobility is the key factor in getting the Minecraft: Pocket Edition as it allows for you to carry and play your favourite game on-the-go making it perfect for long flights or your daily commute to work. The Pocket Edition is essentially a fully fledged PC game right in the comfort of your mobile phone.

Also Read: GTA 5: Fastest Cars in the Game