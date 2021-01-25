Minecraft star Dream is giving $1,000 to five random subscribers 

Dream has tweeted that anyone who wants to win $1,000 can download his skin for free and wear it on any server. He has made wearing his skin the only requirement to enter his contest.

I'm going to be giving away $1,000 to 5 random subscribers that are wearing my Minecraft skin on a Minecraft server over the next 10 days.



You can go to this link https://t.co/zqQybLC1Y2

and click "Apply" to apply my skin :) Let's see what we can do... — dream (@dreamwastaken) January 24, 2021

dream please i dont want $1000 dollars please just go live or post a video or sing or yell or swear or talk or whisper or anything please im begging — hailey (@gooberhaikey) January 24, 2021

update i’m losing it pic.twitter.com/18lFeE8i8a — bri?? ☽ editing thread 📌 (@briwasfound) January 24, 2021

i’m not humiliating myself like that — Shooter 4 Dream (@catboydre) January 24, 2021

Some Twitter users know that this will mean entire servers will be filled with Dream skins. They are not wrong. The DreamTeam is well known to many Minecraft players. Here are some of the tweets on the same:

oh god it begins pic.twitter.com/yhmJZcfd78 — Technoblade 🐷 (@Technothepig) January 24, 2021

Other users are just happy to be involved. This is an easy way to win money and support the streamer. All that is required is buying Minecraft and wearing his skin.

🟢DREAM IS EVERYTHING

🟢DREAM IS EVERYONE

🟢DREAM IS EVERYWHERE



Dream skins must outnumber Steve skins 😤😤😤 — Velvet (@VelvetIsCake) January 24, 2021

Dream can't possibly see everyone on every available server. The winner will definitely be a random choice, and it may help if some players go straight to a server that Dream is known to frequent.

Dream is in some legally murky waters in the US

Many YouTubers know that giving things away is not as easy as it sounds. In the US, what Dream is doing is not legal. It will only take a portion of the people viewing his tweet to get him in trouble.

Dream has neglected this and should be wart. It disregards the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). A purchase is not necessary for this to be considered illegal.

just realized this competition is only for java so im taking one for the team goin in the server wearing ALL three of these colors — caranap2 is sleeping (@caranoblade) January 24, 2021

what if you gave 1k to those who cannot participate in this giveaway because they cant afford minecraft /j /j — zild is sleeping ✧ (@zildwastaken) January 24, 2021

VOUCHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH — umi lost a bet (@umi_wastaken) January 24, 2021

Many YouTubers disagree with how stringent these rules are, but those are the laws. All of this because Dream wanted to give out free money and love to his fans.

