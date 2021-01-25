Minecraft star Dream is giving $1,000 to five random subscribers 

Dream has tweeted that anyone who wants to win $1,000 can download his skin for free and wear it on any server. He has made wearing his skin the only requirement to enter his contest.
Related: YouTuber explains why Minecraft star "Dream's" fans may have gone overboard with bizarre requests
Some Twitter users know that this will mean entire servers will be filled with Dream skins. They are not wrong. The DreamTeam is well known to many Minecraft players. Here are some of the tweets on the same:
Other users are just happy to be involved. This is an easy way to win money and support the streamer. All that is required is buying Minecraft and wearing his skin.
Dream can't possibly see everyone on every available server. The winner will definitely be a random choice, and it may help if some players go straight to a server that Dream is known to frequent.
Related: Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs reveals that popular YouTuber Dream's real name is Clay
Dream is in some legally murky waters in the US
Many YouTubers know that giving things away is not as easy as it sounds. In the US, what Dream is doing is not legal. It will only take a portion of the people viewing his tweet to get him in trouble.
Dream has neglected this and should be wart. It disregards the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). A purchase is not necessary for this to be considered illegal.
Many YouTubers disagree with how stringent these rules are, but those are the laws. All of this because Dream wanted to give out free money and love to his fans.
Related: Dream: The Minecraft genius who’s breaking the internetPublished 25 Jan 2021, 00:16 IST