“Spread some love, there’s too much hate in the world”: Minecraft streamer Dream sends fans an important message

Wildly popular YouTuber Dream sent out a tweet giving fans an important message about respecting their fellow man. While it delivered a great advice in general, the tweet had a more specific purpose. The Minecraft YouTuber tweeted this out in response to recent instances of doxxing going on in his fanbase.
Dream sends important message, responds to doxxing
The popular YouTuber tweeted out a message to his fans, encouraging them to show love and respect to everyone, as well as a message about equality. He also implored them to spread love rather than hate.
"Spread some love, there's too much hate in the world."
The tweet came in the wake of a doxxing controversy within the YouTuber's fanbase. He recently made a tweet about his s*xuality, joking about rumors that he is gay. He stated in the tweet that he was not gay but might also find some men attractive. He's known to make ribald jokes with some of his male friends.
One user replied to this tweet questioning his intentions for making the post. The YouTuber responded to the tweet, and fans took it from there. The latter harassed and tried doxxing the account, leading the user to make their account private.
He previously addressed the incident directly by making his stance against doxxing clear. In another tweet, he claimed that things he stated on stream were being taken out of context to make it sound like condoning his fans doxxing people. He clipped a video of him making his opinion on the topic known.
Internet reacts to Dream's tweet
While the Minecraft YouTuber's tweet could simply be taken as a message to be kind to others, many interpreted the tweet as another response to recent doxxing issues within his fanbase.
Some took umbrage with the statement from him, like fellow YouTuber McNasty, who called out his fanbase for toxic behavior.
Others took issue with the tweet because of some previous statements made on Dream's private Twitter account. The latter allegedly said that he took delight in seeing someone private or deactivate their Twitter account after calling them out.
However, many fans of the content creator appreciated the message and sent him positive replies and well wishes during this moment of controversy.
Though there are arguments to be made about whether or not popular figures are responsible for their fans' actions, the message behind his tweet is a welcome one and should not be ignored.