“Spread some love, there’s too much hate in the world”: Minecraft streamer Dream sends fans an important message

Wildly popular YouTuber Dream sent out a tweet giving fans an important message about respecting their fellow man. While it delivered a great advice in general, the tweet had a more specific purpose. The Minecraft YouTuber tweeted this out in response to recent instances of doxxing going on in his fanbase.

dream @dreamwastaken No matter your race, religion, gender, culture, identity. No matter your past, your age, your status, your country. We’re all from the same place.



We’re all important and loved and special. You are loved and you are worth it.



Dream sends important message, responds to doxxing

The popular YouTuber tweeted out a message to his fans, encouraging them to show love and respect to everyone, as well as a message about equality. He also implored them to spread love rather than hate.

"Spread some love, there's too much hate in the world."

The tweet came in the wake of a doxxing controversy within the YouTuber's fanbase. He recently made a tweet about his s*xuality, joking about rumors that he is gay. He stated in the tweet that he was not gay but might also find some men attractive. He's known to make ribald jokes with some of his male friends.

Dream @Dream I’m not gay I think women are very attractive, some men are ok too I guess I’m not gay I think women are very attractive, some men are ok too I guess

One user replied to this tweet questioning his intentions for making the post. The YouTuber responded to the tweet, and fans took it from there. The latter harassed and tried doxxing the account, leading the user to make their account private.

He previously addressed the incident directly by making his stance against doxxing clear. In another tweet, he claimed that things he stated on stream were being taken out of context to make it sound like condoning his fans doxxing people. He clipped a video of him making his opinion on the topic known.

dream @dreamwastaken Just because people clipped one 10 second poorly worded clip of reassurance out of context from my stream last night, here’s my repeated stance on doxing for my entire career, and what was actually said yesterday: Just because people clipped one 10 second poorly worded clip of reassurance out of context from my stream last night, here’s my repeated stance on doxing for my entire career, and what was actually said yesterday: https://t.co/qa4wiIesIb

Internet reacts to Dream's tweet

While the Minecraft YouTuber's tweet could simply be taken as a message to be kind to others, many interpreted the tweet as another response to recent doxxing issues within his fanbase.

Some took umbrage with the statement from him, like fellow YouTuber McNasty, who called out his fanbase for toxic behavior.

McNasty @McNasty @dreamwastaken tell that to your obnoxious fanbase lmao @dreamwastaken tell that to your obnoxious fanbase lmao

Others took issue with the tweet because of some previous statements made on Dream's private Twitter account. The latter allegedly said that he took delight in seeing someone private or deactivate their Twitter account after calling them out.

Sperlo :D #HybridSMP @lilsperlo



you talk of the importance of practicing positivity, but what about the importance of practicing what you preach? @dreamwastaken you cannot preach spreading positivity when you admitted you revel in watching people who criticise you get harassed to the point of having to essentially hide.you talk of the importance of practicing positivity, but what about the importance of practicing what you preach? @dreamwastaken you cannot preach spreading positivity when you admitted you revel in watching people who criticise you get harassed to the point of having to essentially hide.you talk of the importance of practicing positivity, but what about the importance of practicing what you preach?

aidan @DinoNuggetsXD



pick a side. or do you only preach love when it's convenient for you? @dreamwastaken practice what you preach. days ago you said you revel in seeing people who speak against you private their accounts and panic in fear your army of fans will doxx them.pick a side. or do you only preach love when it's convenient for you? @dreamwastaken practice what you preach. days ago you said you revel in seeing people who speak against you private their accounts and panic in fear your army of fans will doxx them.pick a side. or do you only preach love when it's convenient for you?

However, many fans of the content creator appreciated the message and sent him positive replies and well wishes during this moment of controversy.

˗ˏˋ Leah ˎˊ˗ @ThievesLuck @dreamwastaken You have the most beautiful heart, I appreciate you so much more than you’ll ever truly know. Let’s keep on trying to make the world a little better and a little brighter. One smile at a time. @dreamwastaken You have the most beautiful heart, I appreciate you so much more than you’ll ever truly know. Let’s keep on trying to make the world a little better and a little brighter. One smile at a time.

mia:) @mialuvssapnap @dreamwastaken Dream you are the most loving and heartwarming person ever. Thank you for spreading this into the world, we love and appreciate you so so soo much and just remember you are our hero and our safe place. Love you dream<3 @dreamwastaken Dream you are the most loving and heartwarming person ever. Thank you for spreading this into the world, we love and appreciate you so so soo much and just remember you are our hero and our safe place. Love you dream<3

Though there are arguments to be made about whether or not popular figures are responsible for their fans' actions, the message behind his tweet is a welcome one and should not be ignored.

