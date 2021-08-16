"Minecraft & TikTok kids": Mizkif on how these two communities are blowing CallMeCarson drama out of proportion

During a recent live stream, Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo went on a rant against the Minecraft Twitter and TikTok communities over the entire Carson “CallMeCarson” King drama.

CallMeCarson is a former Minecraft YouTuber who has not been active since around December 2020. He was involved in a huge controversy when two former members of The Lunch Club podcast accused him of grooming underage fans.

This was followed by multiple victims coming forward with their stories and evidence against CallMeCarson. A victim named Sam even posted snapshots of Discord messages as proof that CallMeCarson had sent her inappropriate messages back when she was still a minor.

After the YouTuber made a surprise appearance during Mizkif’s recent stream, a part of the community took to Twitter to criticize him. People claimed that he has a habit of “bringing over” canceled streamers, something the streamers spoke out against.

When the controversy initially broke out, the internet responded by trying to get CallMeCarson canceled. A part of the community argued that Carson was 19 at the time, and that the girl in question was 17. Moreover, people talked about the “Romeo and Juliet” laws that effectively legalize such relationships, and claimed that none of the other alleged victims had come forward with proof. For more information about the overall controversy, read this article.

CallMeCarson’s appearance in the recent Mizkif stream was his first since the controversy. In such a scenario, Mizkif was criticized for supporting him, with some people encouraging others to cancel him as well. People mocked CallMeCarson and said that Mizkif has a habit of brining in “cancelled” streamers. Carson even promised to return to live-streaming soon, although he did not mention a specific date.

Mizkif has now spoken out against the criticism and claimed that it is Minecraft fans and the overall TikTok community that tend to blow things out of proportion:

“I did think it was crazy. You Tube audience doesn’t give a f**k. Twitch audience doesn’t give a f**k. Its literally Minecraft kids on Twitter, and there are kids on TikTok. It makes perfect sense when you think about it. Those two audiences clash so well coz they go hand in hand. It makes perfect sense. It was pretty f**king funny. The amount of shit they pull out of their a** is pretty funny.”

As is obvious, Mizkif was genuinely angry and claimed that the two communities tend to clash with each other because they go “hand in hand.” Moreover, he also spoke out against people claiming that CallMeCarson was living in his house, and said that he doesn’t have a habit of “bringing in” canceled streamers. Instead, streamers have a habit of getting canceled in “his room.”

