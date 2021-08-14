Twitter erupts as CallMeCarson makes surprise appearance on Mizkif's Twitch stream

CallMeCarson, real name Carson King, appeared on Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's August 13 stream. The YouTuber introduced and later appeared in the stream, asking for directions to the bathroom.

CallMeCarson is best known for his videos involving the popular world-building game Minecraft. He is also a Twitch streamer, and his last YouTube video was posted in December 2020.

In January 2021, CallMeCarson was exposed for allegedly sexting underage fans by two former members of his Lunch Club podcast group. The two former members appeared on an episode of Keemstar's Drama Alert to discuss the situation.

Following CallMeCarson's alleged actions towards minors, many users on the internet made a strong effort to deflect him from any social media platforms.

Netizens react to CallMeCarson's appearance on Twitch

Following King's guest appearance on Mizkif's stream, many Twitter users commented on the situation. They were confused to see him following the allegations.

Some users, fans of CallMeCarson, were excited to see him. They also attempted to defend his actions, claiming that the state Carson lives in has a different age for consent.

Overall, the reaction to CallMeCarson's appearance was mixed.

Users commented and reminded others of the allegations against the streamer from earlier this year. Many of the posts were tagged as 'cmc' with the trigger warning tag along with a 'grooming' trigger warning.

One user commented:

"I feel like every time Carson is trending, I lose more and more brain cells."

Another user commented:

"If you defend Carson or are glad he is back, please unfollow."

A third user stated:

"Genuinely, I could care less that Carson's there (like I do care, but I also don't?? If that makes sense??) It's more of the fact that they were making fun of the victims by saying shit like "oh, Twitter mad" and not acknowledging the fact that he fucking groomed multiple people."

tw // cmc , callmecarson carson

when he stopped grooming girls he stopped grooming himself pic.twitter.com/yAy1OgIm0B — himbo tony (@thnxtony) August 14, 2021

if you defend carson or is glad he is back, please unfollow — Spoink ^_^ (@spoinkTV) August 14, 2021

// cmc



Another reminder that if you support Carson, block me <3 /srs — ً (@chocywilby) August 14, 2021

mizkif miz maya cmc carson callmecarson



mizkif why r u mad about ppl saying u shouldn’t be harboring a groomer in ur house 🎤 — elizabeth (@manicpixieghoul) August 14, 2021

Carson showing up on Mizkifs stream brought me happiness pic.twitter.com/C6myLySo9v — big cummies (@powermincraft) August 14, 2021

i feel like every time carson is trending i lose more and more braincells pic.twitter.com/pMwatOc5f1 — Wholesome Gamer Moments (@GoodVGMoments) August 14, 2021

// cmc, callmecarson

Sorry to ruin your day, but Carson literally came on Mizkif’s stream, acted like nothing happened, said “love you Twitter” and then left. Can’t believe people still support that man after all the shit that has come out. Reminder that he is a groomer... — Ikandoit (@Ikandoit1) August 14, 2021

mizkif just casually having carson over at his house is lame as fuck — hunter_hhhh 2 (@hun____ter) August 14, 2021

I guess carson is back? I'll drop this if someone forgot 💀 pic.twitter.com/WtpRYpLbLm — Screamur (@Screamur2) August 14, 2021

genuinely i could care less that carson’s there (like i Do care but i also dont?? if that makes sense??) its more of the fact that they were making fun of the victims by saying shit like “oh twitter mad” and not acknowledging the fact that he fucking groomed multiple people — sock (@otkrams) August 14, 2021

At the time of writing, 'Carson' was trending on Twitter's Explore page with over sixteen thousand tweets in response to CallMeCarson's appearance on Mizkif's stream.

The disgraced internet star claimed that his return to social media would be "soon" in the stream. But he has not set any official date, nor has he decided if he will return.

