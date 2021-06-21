"Till she turns 18?": CallMeCarson roasted after tweeting "give me a little bit longer," Twitter wants him gone

YouTuber Carson “CallMeCarson” King recently earned the wrath of the internet after posting what was his first tweet related to his potential return.

CallMeCarson first came under scrutiny when Noah "Noah" and Travis "Traves” revealed to Daniel “Keemstar” Keem that Carson had admitted to having sent inappropriate messages to “underage fans.” This has also been assumed to be the reason why “The Lunch Club” disbanded in the first place.

Around the same time (January 4th, 2021), a Twitter user named Sam accused CallMeCarson of sending her inappropriate messages when she was 17. The next day, another Twitter user with the handle “Copiicatt” posted screenshots of Snapchat messages that Carson sent to her back in June 2019.

*SERIOUS* CallMeCarson exposed for allegedly sexting underage fans. 2 former members of Lunch Club spoke to Keemstar and described how Carson allegedly confessed to speaking inappropriately to underage fans in March of 2020. Carson is a Minecraft YouTuber with mostly kid fans. pic.twitter.com/gcGS6WeYUr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 5, 2021

i watched keemstars video on cmc so you dont have to pic.twitter.com/b4OZmJv23S — kate 🧁 (@driplapis) January 5, 2021

CallMeCarson was 19 at the time, while the girl in question claimed that she was 17. “Copiicatt” also said that “nude photos” were exchanged between the two. Regardless, the YouTuber’s recent tweet has put him under even more scrutiny, with people wanting to see him “permanently cancelled.”

stop justifying callmecarson you god damn idiots. i'm sick of people completely dismissing what he did because they want their funny minecraft man back. if we don't show that his actions have consequences, we aide and abet it. grow up and stop being fucking fools, holy shit. — Alec (@8bitalec) June 21, 2021

CallMeCarson gets roasted after asking for more time on Twitter

Considering the range of allegations against CallMeCarson, the community, in recent months, has encouraged people to “cancel” him. CallMeCarson has not been active on social media since January, back when the allegations first broke out. He posted two tweets on June 17th, with the first one featuring polling figures of US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump during the 2020 Presidential Elections.

The second tweet merely stated "accidental tweet, carry on” as the YouTuber ended up deleting both of the tweets eventually. Regardless, on June 20th ie. yesterday, CallMeCarson posted the following tweet:

give me a little bit longer 👍 — Carson (@CallMeCarsonYT) June 20, 2021

Romeo and Juliet laws. It's not fucked up. It was perfectly in the bounds of the law. 47 and 54 is a SEVEN year age gap but it's not weird is it? — Alexx (@CrazyAlexx0) June 20, 2021

all you did was flirt with a girl 2 years younger than you. the only slight thing you did wrong was lying to your friends, thats it, and thats not worth cancelling you for — deez (@ekrisena) June 20, 2021

carson, if youre legitimately getting help and bettering yourself then :thumbsup: you fucked up big time and ruined a lot of things for a lot of people and there are people who were genuinely affected and lives were ruined due to what you did but if you are spending time to step — Fae 💛 #faebytwt (@dreamy_fae) June 20, 2021

Can someone actually explain to me why Carson is hated? I don't watch his content and honestly I dislike it but as far as I know he got canceled for having a relationship with a girl that was like barely 2 years younger than him? Am I missing an important piece here? — Yeee (@Yeee09478656) June 20, 2021

I'm gonna be honest, people that are still mad at carson need to grow the fuck up and get over it.



I want Carson back and I want to watch his videos again and I guarantee that if twitter didn't exist this wouldn't of happened in the first place... — Bean (@Benaboy17) June 20, 2021

The problem was is that he used his fame as an attempt to receive nudes from 17 y/o, not get a relationship. However, it has been 2 years now and I think thats enough time to think about your mistake and change yourself. (2) — ZaccCan'tWrite (@ZTwrite) June 20, 2021

As it turned out, a number of his fans came out in support of the YouTuber. People claimed that it is not illegal for a 19-year old to be involved with a 17-year old, and said that a “mere 2-year difference does not make him a paedophile.” Some of his fans want to see the YouTuber back.

even the description lady calling him out pic.twitter.com/J9S6Z8DTSB — ## f: wilbur (@systems4wil) June 20, 2021

16 year olds hit my dms immediately — twomad🇺🇸 (@twomad) June 20, 2021

A lot of people say “well she was about to be legal” but the issue mainly is that he groomed and manipulated her. — salty (@Salt_Y_T) June 20, 2021

till what? she turns 18???? — Dom🌎☄️💕 (@DomSaysBruh) June 20, 2021

you rlly thought you could make a comeback and everyone would forget :| man try therapy instead of twitter — pepsi (@pepsi_cann) June 20, 2021

why are people defending him and welcoming him coming back? like wtf /srs — bash (@bshmrtn) June 20, 2021

No. Never come back. It's better for both the community and you. We don't want you to come back and your experience will still be shitty, even shittier than before, even. Don't stick to platforms and content creation if you want to make income, you've lost your only chance. — ## f: saphi, emi (@AltSaphi) June 20, 2021

pls dont come back! thanks 😇 — Peach :0 (@goIdencarrot) June 20, 2021

for the record i ain't on this guys side in ANY way, just a silly joke reply — Wheatskins (@Wheatskins_) June 20, 2021

A majority of the community said they wanted Carson to be canceled. People asked him to “get therapy” instead of trying to make a return to content creation. Others said that the YouTuber “groomed” and manipulated minors and therefore does not deserve a second chance. Overall, as the tweets seem to suggest, a majority of the community does not want to see CallMeCarson making a return.

