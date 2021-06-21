"Till she turns 18?": CallMeCarson roasted after tweeting "give me a little bit longer," Twitter wants him gone

YouTuber Carson “CallMeCarson” King recently earned the wrath of the internet after posting what was his first tweet related to his potential return.
CallMeCarson first came under scrutiny when Noah "Noah" and Travis "Traves” revealed to Daniel “Keemstar” Keem that Carson had admitted to having sent inappropriate messages to “underage fans.” This has also been assumed to be the reason why “The Lunch Club” disbanded in the first place.
Around the same time (January 4th, 2021), a Twitter user named Sam accused CallMeCarson of sending her inappropriate messages when she was 17. The next day, another Twitter user with the handle “Copiicatt” posted screenshots of Snapchat messages that Carson sent to her back in June 2019.
CallMeCarson was 19 at the time, while the girl in question claimed that she was 17. “Copiicatt” also said that “nude photos” were exchanged between the two. Regardless, the YouTuber’s recent tweet has put him under even more scrutiny, with people wanting to see him “permanently cancelled.”
CallMeCarson gets roasted after asking for more time on Twitter
Considering the range of allegations against CallMeCarson, the community, in recent months, has encouraged people to “cancel” him. CallMeCarson has not been active on social media since January, back when the allegations first broke out. He posted two tweets on June 17th, with the first one featuring polling figures of US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump during the 2020 Presidential Elections.
The second tweet merely stated "accidental tweet, carry on” as the YouTuber ended up deleting both of the tweets eventually. Regardless, on June 20th ie. yesterday, CallMeCarson posted the following tweet:
As it turned out, a number of his fans came out in support of the YouTuber. People claimed that it is not illegal for a 19-year old to be involved with a 17-year old, and said that a “mere 2-year difference does not make him a paedophile.” Some of his fans want to see the YouTuber back.
A majority of the community said they wanted Carson to be canceled. People asked him to “get therapy” instead of trying to make a return to content creation. Others said that the YouTuber “groomed” and manipulated minors and therefore does not deserve a second chance. Overall, as the tweets seem to suggest, a majority of the community does not want to see CallMeCarson making a return.