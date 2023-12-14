Misha VA in Honkai Star Rail: English and Japanese voice actors

Honkai Star Rail boasts a massive roster of characters to choose from and build. Each character is unique and brought to life by their voice actors. In a recent drip marketing post on X (formerly Twitter) by HoYoverse, the developer announced an upcoming 4-star character, Misha. He hails from the Path of Destruction and wields the power of the Ice element.

Players who are curious to know who voiced this bellboy in Honkai Star Rail can refer to this article.

English and Japanese voice actors for Misha in Honkai Star Rail

Misha's English voice actor

Cat Protano will be voicing Misha’s English voice lines in Honkai Star Rail. Cat is a renowned voice actor who has lent her voice to various video games and TV series.

Some of her previous works include voicing Ohara from Pokémon: Paldean Winds, Marie Anto from Persona 5 Tactica, Tiadosia ‘Tiger’ Kallister from Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, Setaria from Genshin Impact, and Emma Maddox from Way of the Hunter: Tikamoon Plains.

She has also voiced Nanako Tamasaki from Gal Guardians: Demon Purge, iDoll Flower, and Isabel from Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Misha's Japanese voice actor

Eriko Matsui will voice Misha’s Japanese lines in Honkai Star Rail. Eriko is a renowned voice actress and singer who has lent her voice to numerous characters from anime and video games.

Some of her past works include taking on the voice role of Amou Kirukiru from Armed Girl’s Machiavellism, Benio Yonomori from Engaged to the Unidentified, Suzuka from Akame ga Kill!, and Emi from Mob Psycho 100 II.

She has also voiced a few video game characters, such as Kuwakami Kaho from Blue Archive, Firewhistle from Arknights, Fuji Kiseki from Uma Musume: Pretty Derby, Nao Kamiya from The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls, and Ran Saejima from Bullet Girls 2.

There is not much information available regarding Misha’s Chinese and Korean voice actor’s notable works except for their names:

Liu Zhixiao (Chinese VA)

Bak Sin Hee (Korean VA)

Misha Will likely debut in this space odyssey in version 2.0 and accompany either Black Swan or Sparkle in their time-limited banners. While it remains uncertain, developer and publisher HoYoverse will officially announce it soon. Trailblazers will also get access to the brand-new region Penacony in the v2.0 update.

Version 2.0 will likely be released in January 2024, along with Black Swan, Sparkle, and fresh Trailblaze Mission for players to complete.

For more guides, updates, and news related to Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.