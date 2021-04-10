Misha vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Garena Free Fire is a competitive mobile battle royale game that features a ranked system where players continuously have to grind to reach higher rank tiers.

Choosing the right Free Fire character will go a long way in helping players win ranked matches. This article will analyze and compare two popular characters, Chrono and Misha, to determine which one is a better alternative for rank-pushing in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Misha and Chrono in Free Fire

Misha

Misha in Free Fire

Misha has a passive ability called Afterburner. At level 1, this ability increases driving speed by 2% while reducing damage taken while in a vehicle by 5%.

At level 6, Misha's ability increases driving speed by 12% and reduces damage taken by 30%.

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its default level, this ability generates a force field that prevents opponents from dealing 600 damage.

Chrono can not only defend himself from attacks, but he can also fire at enemies when within the force field. In addition, his movement speed increases by 15%.

Chrono's allies inside the force field get a 10% boost in movement speed, with the effects lasting 4 seconds. The results include a 50-second cooldown.

At its maximum level (level 6), Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 30%. It also increases ally movement speed by 15%. All results expire after 15 seconds and have a 40-second cooldown.

Verdict

Both Misha and Chrono have impressive abilities that can significantly help players on the virtual battleground of Free Fire.

While Misha's ability is restricted to vehicles, no player can deny that vehicles play a large part in one's gameplay. They allow players to travel faster and sometimes even help them escape fights. Misha can be useful in such scenarios as she can reduce the damage taken when she is inside a car.

However, Chrono is more useful in ranked matches as he can provide players with an instant defensive shield while also allowing them to attack opponents from inside the shield. In addition, he can also increase the movement speed of both himself and his teammates.

Therefore, based on their abilities, Chrono is a much better choice for players when rank-pushing in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other according to his/her preference in Garena Free Fire.