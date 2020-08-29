Miss Diya's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The developers of Free Fire frequently introduce new features that make the game even more inclusive for its ever-growing audience. Over the past few years, the title has witnessed increased participation from girls, as both players and content creators.

Miss Diya, aka BlackPink Gaming, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators and streamers. In this article, we discuss her in-game ID, stats, K/D ratio, setup, and more.

Also read: Free Fire redeem codes for today (29th August 2020)

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID

Her Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Miss Diya’s stats

Her all-ime stats in Free Fire

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

She has played 8,335 squad matches and triumphed in 1,719 of them, which translates to a win ratio of 20.6%. The YouTuber has notched approximately 18,500 kills and maintained a sublime K/D ratio of 2.79.

She has also played 8,296 duo games and has 1,345 Booyahs. Miss Diya also has 18,387 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 2.65. She also has 493 wins in solo matches.

Ranked stats

Her ranked stats in Free Fire

In the ranked mode, she has played 59 squad games and won seven. She has a K/D ratio of 2.60 in this mode.

Miss Diya has also played 182 duo matches and emerged victorious in 35 of them. She has maintained a splendid K/D ratio of 3.89. In the ongoing ranked season, she also played 11 solo matches and won a single game.

Her PC specs

Processor: i9-9900KF

RAM: G.SKILL (16 GB RAM)

GPU: GIGABYTE GEFORCE GTX 1660 Super

Motherboard: MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

Cooler: Asus ROG RYUO 240 With OLED Display

Keyboard: Logitech

G512 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Monitor: Acer Gaming Monitor 75hzz 1ms response time

Her YouTube channel

Miss Diya started streaming on YouTube around one year ago. Since then, she has come a long way, and has amassed over 490k subscribers. She also has over 19.3 million combined views in that time period.

You can click here to access her YouTube channel.

Miss Diya’s social media accounts

She is active on Instagram. You can click here to visit her profile.

Also read: Desi Gamers' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more