Miyama stag beetle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to catch and price

The roster of bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons got a major boost as the month of July began. Right in time for the monthly Bug-Off event this summer, Animal Crossing: New Horizons currently plays host to a roster of fascinating bugs in the game.

Of all the bugs that have arrived in the game this July, Stag beetles are some of the more exquisite specimens. From their looks to the price they can fetch when caught, stag beetles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are a much-desirable catch.

Perhaps the most fascinating and the most exotic of the lot are the Golden Stag and the Giraffe Stag. Both can be found in Palm Trees from 5 PM to 8 AM, and can fetch a price of 12000 Bells each.

With the Bug Off event scheduled towards the end of this month, it is time players get acquainted with one of the easier stag beetles to catch: the Miyama Stag beetle.

The Miyama Stag beetle in Animal Crossing New Horizons: How to catch, prices, and more

The Miyama Stag is the most common variant of Stag beetles in Animal Crossing. This bug has featured in three major titles in the series, namely City Folk, New Leaf, and New Horizons, and in the spin-off title Pocket Camp.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the Miyama Stag can be seen from July to August and in the Southern Hemisphere, these bugs are available only in January. These are quite common and can be found on trees all day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As with the other bugs in the game, players should approach the Miyama Stag stealthily with their nets ready. Once they are near, just hit the A button and they will have a Miyama Stag in their inventory. Being such a common variant, this bug can only fetch 1000 Bells if sold at Nook's Cranny, and 1500 Bells if sold to Flick.

Edited by Gautham Balaji