Mizkif, Alinity, and HAChubby's restaurant drama, and racial accusations explained

Mizkif and Alinity stirred drama in the streaming community following their outing with Korean pop-star HAChubby. The trio called a restaurant worker "racist" after he failed to understand HAChubby's order.
When the three headed into the restaurant, Mizkif and Alinity thought it would be funny to make HAChubby order due to her lack of English proficiency. Clearly, the Korean singer struggled to place an order, and the Shake Shack employee struggled to understand the order. Meanwhile, the streamers recorded the incident.
Mizkif and Alintiy soon regretted making these allegations after the internet cornered them for harassing the Shake Shack employee. While Alinity has already apologized, where the streamer broke down crying, the other two have lacked sincerity in their response.
The event resulted in a lot of criticism coming from fellow Twitch streamers and others on the internet. Critics have called out these IRL streamers, calling them content-hungry and eager to do anything, even if it involves harassing those who have a "real job."
Mizkif, Alinity, and HAChubby have landed in a soup
Even controversial streamer xQc subtly called out Mizkif and sought repercussions for the streamer duo.
This was followed by a tweet from another Twitch streamer, Greekgodx, criticizing IRL streamers for their content choices.
Clearly, Mizkif and Alinity purposely did this to generate content. But the internet saw through the charade and promptly called them out for intentionally harassing the employee.
Fans are now waiting to see if Twitch will take any action against the streamers following their online shaming.
