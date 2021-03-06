Mizkif claims Pokimane and Alinity are "massively hated" Twitch streamers who have received "hundreds of death threats"

In a recent stream, Twitch streamer Mizkif claimed that female streamers such as Pokimane and Alinity, are "massively hated," making them more prone to death threats.

While speaking about the stalker menace on Twitch recently, Mizkif brought up the names of Pokimane and Alinity as victims of this worrisome trend.

He stated that he wouldn't be surprised if the duo had been bombarded with hundreds of death threats over the course of their careers:

In the clip above, Mizkif proceeded to share his thoughts on the various issues that female Twitch streamers, such as Pokimane and Alinity, often have to undergo:

"You get these obsessed guys and they are threatening women constantly and honestly, that is the scariest part. I guarantee you , your favourite girl streamer have gotten these threats before. You’re out of your mind if you don’t think Pokimane has gotten hundreds of death threats over the years, dude. She’s not only a girl. She’s a hated girl."

"There are girls treamers and then there are streamers who are massively hated . Her and Alinity. I guarantee you they probably have lockers full of death threats. They probably have their own locker at the police station. That is the worst part of streaming to me. It’s the feeling that someone can invade your privacy and stalk you and do weird sh*t"

His poignant statement brought the plight of several female Twitch streamers to light, all of whom, over the past few months, have been subjected to a plethora of unfortunate ordeals.

The female Twitch streamer x Stalker conundrum ft. Pokimane and Alinity

In today's digital age of social media, fame often functions as a double-edged sword, with online celebrities being exposed to the internet's toxic side from time to time.

From being harassed, stalked, and robbed of any ounce of privacy, there have been many instances of female Twitch streamers falling prey to the dark side of the internet.

Over the past few months, fans have witnessed streamers such as Sweet Anita, JadeyAnh, Nico, BrookeAB and several more, being subjected to harrowing ordeals at the hands of online stalkers and harassers.

Despite being two of the biggest streamers on the platform, Pokimane and Alinity are often perceived as being polarizing in the eyes of the general Twitch audience.

Mizkif's statements may come across as a tad exaggerative. However, the sad thing is that it could very well be quite plausible, considering the spate of unfortunate circumstances that female streamers have had to deal with of late.