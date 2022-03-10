Mizkif claims the Xbox 360 is the "best console ever"

Mizkif, one of the founding members of the streamer group One True King (OTK), took to Twitter to share that he believes that the Xbox 360 is the best gaming console ever made.

Matthew "Mizkif" is one of Twitch's top streamers at the moment. With over 1.8 million followers on Twitch alone, he is certainly a creator whose presence is hard to miss. He constantly collaborates with streamers who are larger and smaller than him, expanding his influence in the process.

Mizkif also has a considerable following on Twitter, where he usually announces new OTK projects, retweets fellow streamers' projects, and shares photos of what he's doing. Today, he shared a message claiming that the Xbox 360 is the best console ever made:

Mizkif @REALMizkif Xbox360 is the BEST console ever.



NO QUESTIONS ASKED Xbox360 is the BEST console ever. NO QUESTIONS ASKED

Friends and fans react to Mizkif's pick for the "best console ever"

With such a confident statement, many friends and fans made sure to reply with equally confident retorts, with the likes of Pokimane even responding to the tweet by poking fun at his statement and asking why anyone would care.

VTuber Snuffy shared a similar response, saying she didn't ask to be given such a "bad take."

Snuffy🦝 @snuffyowo @REALMizkif definitely didnt ask u for that bad take @REALMizkif definitely didnt ask u for that bad take

Macaiyla, girlfriend of the popular League of Legends streamer Tyler1, responded to the tweet by sharing that she agreed with the statement.

Macaiyla @macaiyla @REALMizkif Wow for once I agree with u @REALMizkif Wow for once I agree with u

Rich Campbell, a fellow OTK member, responded by saying that the Nintendo Gamecube is obviously the right answer.

More friends and fans sent their responses and jokes as well, with many disagreeing with the statement.

Zach @ZachIsPotato



shoutout to my boys who games on the vtech smile @REALMizkif noshoutout to my boys who games on the vtech smile @REALMizkif noshoutout to my boys who games on the vtech smile https://t.co/fhf6Oo2r7k

Jayesh Gautam @JayeshGautam19 @REALMizkif The white Xbox 360 was a very bad piece of hardware. The Red Ring of Death had gotten to so many consoles that they had to bring out a new black version of it. Apparently 60% of them got the RROD and constantly sent the console to Xbox tech support, only to get it back broken.1/2 @REALMizkif The white Xbox 360 was a very bad piece of hardware. The Red Ring of Death had gotten to so many consoles that they had to bring out a new black version of it. Apparently 60% of them got the RROD and constantly sent the console to Xbox tech support, only to get it back broken.1/2

With most people disagreeing with the take, it seems like the console war is still alive and thriving, even when people can't get their hands on the latest generation of consoles.

Edited by Siddharth Satish