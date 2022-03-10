5 streamers who have never confirmed their relationship status

As streamers go about their day-to-day lives on-stream, many viewers wonder what their favorite streamer does when they aren't on camera, and more specifically wonder if they have a relationship. This list is a compilation of streamers whose relationship status is unknown, as they either outright deny being in one or don't speak about the topic.

5 streamers whose relationship status is a mystery

5) JSchlatt

Jschlatt and his cat Jambo (Image via Twitter jschlatt)

Jschlatt is one of the internet's most contentious content creators, having had many controversies online, with many people attempting to cancel him on Twitter. Through all the posts digging up his history on Twitter in an attempt to cancel him, one thing seems to remain elusive: his relationship status.

Schlatt @jschlatt lot to be thankful for but this cat takes the cake lot to be thankful for but this cat takes the cake https://t.co/NCNg66XIE6

Over the years, the only possible person that he has seemingly been very close to is JustaMinx, but the two have never confirmed that they are dating. With many even unsure of his s*xuality, as he constantly makes jokes about being g*y, his fanbase is left clueless whether he is dating someone or not.

4) Nihachu

Nihachu dressed in a tree outfit (Image via Twitter Nihaachu)

Nihachu is a popular creator on Twitch. Being a part of Dream SMP and other large Minecraft related groups, she has amassed a large following of devoted fans.

Over the past few years, fans have speculated whether or not she is in a relationship with two other prominent members of the Minecraft community: Wilbur Soot and Jack Manifold.

While Jack, Wilbur, and Nihachu have all separately come out to say that they wish fans would stop digging into personal matters and that there is nothing more to the relationship besides being good friends, many fans still believe that she is dating either one of the influential streamers.

3) Valkyrae

The famous YouTube streamer Valkyrae (Image via Twitter Valkyrae)

Valkyrae is one of the top female streamers on YouTube and is heavily associated with the Offline TV streamer group, as she is good friends with many of its members.

One of these members is Sykkuno, a quite popular streamer who is adored by his audience. With the two being close friends, many fans have speculated that they are in a relationship, but both have attempted to put those rumors to rest.

While they both deny being a couple, many fans think that they are trying to keep it a secret and are not being honest. While she has had a public relationship before, perhaps her next one will be more private, and perhaps she is currently dating someone - no one knows.

2) Sykkuno

xQc (Left) and Sykkuno meeting for the first time (Image via Twitter xQc)

As mentioned above, Sykkuno is a member of the OTV streamer group with a massive number of passionate fans. With so many fans, it's only natural that some would be curious as to his relationship status, especially as he is very shy as to his personal life.

While fans have tried to get more information out of the adored streamer, he has effortlessly deflected the questions, sometimes claiming that he is single. While being single wouldn't usually be surprising, his fans don't believe him as many would do anything to date the internet's favorite shy heartthrob.

1) Pokimane

Pokimane, considered the most popular Twitch streamer in the world (Image via Twitter pokimanelol)

Pokimane has had a long career as a successful streamer, and with such a long career, many fans over the years have tried to dig into her personal life. Over the years, fans have suspected many streamers of being her boyfriend, with the latest suspect being the political streamer HasanAbi.

While she has adamantly denied such rumors, many fans are still trying to find out if she has a secret boyfriend.

Streamers live very public lives, but despite such a lifestyle, they try to keep some things to themselves in an attempt to live a normal life. While many fans try to cross the boundaries that the streamers have set in place, the majority of fans are respectful and don't try to pursue more information than is readily available.

