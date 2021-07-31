Who is Nihachu's Boyfriend? Are Wilbur Soot and Niki dating in 2021?

Twitch streamer/YouTuber Nikki “Nihachu” has been rumored to be dating British internet personality William "Wilbur Soot" Gold.

The two personalities have not been open about their dating lives. However, Wilbur Soot appeared on the “Rajjchelors” dating show where he matched with none other than Nihachu back in February 2020.

Since then, the two creators have regularly featured in each others’ content, with fans continuously shipping them as a couple. However, they will be disappointed to learn that both Nihachu has previously confirmed that she and Wilbur Soot are just friends.

@Nihaachu + @WilburSoot = Best Couple 🥰 canit look at them together without Giggling when I see how CUTE and PERFECT for each other,Wilbur made the best choice 🐶 — Andreas #STREAMFEVER (@deyyuz96) August 13, 2020

Who is Nihachu’s boyfriend? Are Wilbur Soot and Nihachu a couple?

Nihachu has shot to fame in the past since appearing on the “Rajjchelors” show, which is an online dating show created by YouTuber “AustinShow” and is now called “Will Your Marry Me?”. Till February 2020, Nihachu had less than 1k followers on Twitch, a number that has shot up to more than 2.2 million as of now.

Wilbur Soot, on the other hand, has around 3.7 million followers and has been active on Twitch since around May 2018. Both creators are mostly known for their Minecraft content and have collaborated for a range of games including Among Us and Valorant.

Regardless, the rumors about them dating stemmed from the fact that quite a few fans think they “look good together as a couple,” with some even claiming that they are soulmates. Since matching on the show, the two have regularly featured in each others’ Twitch streams, something that has led to further rumors of the two dating.

EVERY FUCKING TIME I COME TO TERMS WITH MY DEPRESSING RELATIONSHIP STATUS, I FIND A COUPLE (of people romantic or platonic) WHO ARE LITERAL SOULMATES, THE UNIVERSE WANTS ME TO SUFFER ISTG



Translation: ive watched too many Wilbur Soot and Nihachu vids— — Pesto (@pestocarcass) January 30, 2021

the cutest couple since... idk they just cute — Joe (@MadLadJoe) March 7, 2020

So when are @Nihaachu and @WilburSoot going to go on a Minecraft server where they play against @katerino and @CallMeCarsonYT and see once and for all which couple works better together. They could do challenges and stuff. It would be so entertaining. PLEASSSEEE GIVE THIS — Alicia (@Basic_bxcky) March 5, 2020

lowkey, I feel like @Nihaachu 's #LoveorHost #LOH is just a way for her & @WilburSoot to come out as an official couple haha. but I am 110% here for it ! 😍🔥🖤💯@AustinOnTwitter #twitch #loveorhost — acissej (@xyesimjess) November 6, 2020

Why are @WilburSoot and @Nihaachu such a freaking cute couple... Just marry already guys... — shadoworay (@_shadowray_) July 22, 2020

As the tweets suggest, it seems as if fans have been trying to ship the two together despite there being no confirmation from either that they are in fact, dating. Furthermore, Wilbur Soot took a trip to Nihachu’s home-country Germany back in March 2020. However, in October Nihachu said the following about her relationship with Wilbur Soot:

“Wilbur and I are just friends. We were never together. We never made anything official. People just keep assuming that we are together. Even if we were together, we would not tell you that because that is a very private matter. So please stop asking. We are fine. We are still talking. There’s nothing that happened between us.”

Hence, while the streamer confirmed back then that the two were not together, she also claimed that they would not publicly reveal their relationship even if they were.

While fans will be disappointed, streamers obviously have the right not to reveal private information about themselves.

Edited by Gautham Balaji