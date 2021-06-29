Nihachu's Minecraft seed, skin, server, and more revealed

In the last few years, both YouTube and the Twitch community have experienced an upsurge in the number of Minecraft creators and viewers. This sudden growth was due to the introduction of new amazing content creators such as Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Ranboo, Nihachu, and so many more.

Nikita "Niki," popularly known as Nihachu on social media, is famous for her chatting content, Minecraft streams, and videos. She also plays other games like Valorant, Sims, and Stardew Valley. Along with her friends Seapeekay and Fundy, Nihachu also attempted to beat Minecraft hardcore.

This article covers everything readers need to know about Nihachu, a wholesome Minecraft content creator.

Who is Nihachu?

Nikita "Niki" is a 19-year-old Minecraft content creator hailing from Germany. She started her YouTube career with a Minecraft video titled "I joined the most wholesome minecraft server!!" on June 17, 2020.

On YouTube, Nihachu has accumulated over 1.1 million subscribers, whereas, on Twitch, she has gained over 2.1 million followers. Nihachu also boasts over 1.5 million followers on her Instagram page.

The whole reason she started streaming was because she liked spreading positivity and wanted to "make people smile." Nihachu has successfully achieved her goal through her wholesome content.

Nihachu's Minecraft Skin

Nihachu's Minecraft skin (Image via Pinterest)

Throughout her Minecraft history, Nihachu has used many types of Minecraft skins, especially on Dream SMP. She has casual wear, villain coat, dating wear, outcast coat, L'Manberg uniform, Christmas sweater, and more. Most of her skins are related to events on Dream SMP.

Nihachu's Minecraft Server

Sadly, there is no Nihachu fan server anymore. After some conflicts and problems in the Discord server, she deleted all Minecraft fan servers and her discord server. She used to have a Minecraft server for her fans, subs, and another for builds. However, they have now been taken down.

Nihachu, herself, is popularly known to play on two servers: Dream SMP and Origins SMP. Both of these servers consist of many popular creators. However, both servers are based around roleplay, and Nihachu has played an essential role on both servers.

Sadly, the seeds of her worlds haven't been revealed. However, the seed for Dream SMP is available to fans. So, players can go visit Nihachu's place and build a similar base. Here is the seed for the Dream SMP: 5826025064014972987

Interested players can check out her YouTube channel, Twitch, Twitter and Instagram. Sadly, she deleted the discord server, so there's no way to join that.

