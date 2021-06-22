Top 5 facts about Minecraft Streamer Nihachu

Nikita "Niki," known as Nihachu on social media, is a German Streamer and YouTuber, best known for her Minecraft, Sims and Stardew Valley gameplay.

Niki began streaming on Twitch on May 5th, 2016, and since then, she has gained a huge following. She has over 1.8 million followers on Twitch, where she posts gaming and chatting content. She didn't join YouTube until February 8th, 2020, where she posts Minecraft gaming and daily life vlogs.

As of late, she has been a frequent player in the Minecraft Dream SMP server, as well as messing around with mods and hosting real-life friends on her own Minecraft server.

There are a lot of things that fans might not know about Niki, so listed below are 5 fun facts about her!

Minecraft Streamer Nihachu Trivia

5) Niki was on Love or Host

Wilbur Soot was on Love or Host (formally known as Rajjchelor), a dating game show hosted by AustinShow on Twitch. Wilbur appeared on Love or Host in January 2020, where he eliminated everyone from the show except for Niki, who picked 'love' for Wilbur. Ever since the game show, Niki has gained lots of traction and has become very close friends with Wilbur, often streaming and playing games with him and his friends.

4) She is fluent in 3 different languages

Niki was born in Germany, although she has lived in many different places. She's lived in Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Austria, and because of her background, she is fluent in 3 different languages: German, English and Spanish. On stream, she was seen speaking in German to fellow friends such as Wilbur Soot and Fundy.

3) She was featured in a Minecraft Odd Man Out Video

The YouTube channel "Jubilee" creates videos titled "Odd Man Out." In this video, Minecraft players BadBoyHalo, Tubbo, JeromeASF, Krinios, ElppaMC, Punz and Niki are featured, as they all try to figure out who the secret introvert is out of a group of 6 extroverts.

This video is good to watch in the background and is entertaining, to say the least. In this video, viewers learn bits about each YouTuber. Niki, in this video, stated that she plays D&D in her free time!

2) She's often seen on DRUNKCAST

A fellow Twitch streamer and occasional Minecraft player, JustaMinx, hosts a segment called Drunkcast, where she brings in different influencers. Niki is seemingly a regular on Drunkcast, appearing multiple times, where they discuss random topics, ranging from light and entertaining topics to more serious topics such as mental health and disorders.

1) She is signed to Guild Esports

In April 2021, Guild Esports signed Niki to their content creator team. Guild Esports is a British esports organization which currently hosts teams in games such as Rocket League, FIFA and Valorant. The content creators at Guild Esports are often described as excellent gamers and engaging personalities. Niki will be producing original content across the organization's channels, attending live events and working alongside the organization's partners and & wider community.

