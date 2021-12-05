"That's pretty good": HasanAbi clueless after Mizkif roasts him ft. Ludwig

A harsh jab by Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo toward Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker went totally unnoticed, but not by Piker's viewers.

The political streamer was facing off against Ludwig Ahgren to perform the best Shrek impression when Mizkif swooped in with a harsh blow which Ludwig happened to notice.

Unfortunately, the recipient of the joke was left in the dark.

Mizkif, HasanAbi left speechless after Ludwig's Shrek impression

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo and Ludwig Ahgren visited political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's $3 million mansion to hang out. The three went live on Piker's channel, where they goofed off on camera and reacted to various content.

Near the end of the stream, Ludwig initiated a challenge with the other two, asking them to do their best Shrek impressions.

As soon as Ludwig spoke, Hasan began thinking of things he could do to deliver a solid impression. However, Mizkif was a second too quick, complimenting Hasan before he could even speak (implying that he looked like Shrek):

"That's pretty good."

Ludwig immediately looked at Mizkif and began to laugh, causing the OTK (One True King) founder to laugh back. Hasan apparently hadn't noticed and went on to imitate Shrek calling out for his friend Donkey, a talking donkey. When Piker asked if it sounded good, Ludwig responded:

"It was better before you started talking."

Hasan immediately clapped back:

"You do - let me hear yours, big guy. Let's hear your voiceover work."

Ahgren stepped up to the challenge, bending his knees and changing his entire posture. Hasan imitated him and asked what he was doing, to which Ahgren said that he was "getting in character". He then began his attempt at Shrek:

"How about you get out of my swamp and into my p****?"

Hasan wheezed at the absurdity of his dialog, while Mizkif wordlessly stared at the Twitch chat, not knowing what to say. Ludwig, embarrassed, walked off camera and told the two to end the live stream.

A day prior, HasanAbi and Ludwig had gone to an amusement park together with a bunch of other streamers, including Thomas "Sykkuno" and Felix "xQc" Lengyel who met each other for the first time.

Mizkif was due to go with them, but fell ill with food poisoning on the day.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee